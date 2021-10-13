ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Southwestern Christian^6 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Adair at Kansas^7 p.m.

Colcord at Hulbert^7 p.m.

Gans at Watts^7 p.m.

Oaks at Midway^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale JO Kelly^4:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs 9th^5 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^5 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Oklahoma City^1 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^9 a.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Panhandle State at JBU women^1 p.m.

Oklahoma Panhandle State at JBU men^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^6 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^6:30 p.m.

October 21

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Central^6 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Central^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Coyle at Oaks^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Vilonia at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

October 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Oklahoma Panhandle State^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7 p.m.

Kansas at Nowata^7 p.m.

Talihina at Colcord^7 p.m.

Watts at Arkoma^7 p.m.

October 23

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at NAIA Mid-States Classic

COLLEGE SOCCER

Mid-America Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Wayland Baptist^1 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.