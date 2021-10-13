Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Biker's get ready to ride for Dustin's Dream third annual benefit ride. The ride took bikers through Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma where they picked up playing cards at different stops. At the end of the ride each person showed their "hand" and winners for the high hand and low hand were announced. This year's high hand winner was Ron Bingham who won $200 and the low hand winner was Misty Lankford who won $100.

Print Headline: Riding for Dustin

