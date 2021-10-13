SSHS competes in Springdale XC meet

Siloam Springs' boys cross country runners finished fourth place in the Springdale Schools Invitational on Saturday.

Bentonville High won the meet with 27 points, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 40, Bentonville West 85, Siloam Springs 89, Springdale High 189, Providence Academy 193, Don Tyson School of Innovation 200, Farmington 246, Ozark Catholic 285, Shiloh Christian 293, Haas Hall 295, Founders Classical Academy 303, Kingston 355, Elkins 431, Pottsville 466 and Haas Hall Bentonville 474.

Nathan Hawbaker was the top finisher for the Panthers in ninth place with a time of 16 minutes, 57.52 seconds.

Wilson Cunningham placed 14th at 17:15.57, while Levi Fox was 16th at 17:17.51.

Tommy Seitz finished 26th at 17:37.97, with Danilo Pozo in 36th at 17:59.76, Noah Granderson 40th at 18:08.52 and Billy Samoff 45th at 18:20.61 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Javier Chavez finished 62nd at 18:54.60, while Riley Harrison was 67th at 19:02.13, Jared Brewer 82nd at 19:42.37, Caleb Rodgers 111th at 21:01.14 and Caleb Wallace 118th at 21:17.15.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Anthony Cruz 21:54.62, Thad Goetz 21:56.93, William Bowles 23:01.67, Rustin Shirley 23:57.02, Nathan Thurstenson 24:14.80 and Reese Hardcastle 25:28.98.

High school girls

Siloam Springs finished sixth place overall.

Springdale Har-Ber won the meet with 43 points, followed by Bentonville West 99, Springdale High 100, Harrison 117, Gravette 124, Siloam Springs 131, Bentonville 135, Farmington 218, Kingston 219 and Shiloh Christian 236.

Jacilyn Weilnau led the Lady Panthers with a sixth-place finish of 21:06.73.

Shayla Conley finished 14th at 21:57.76, while Claire Jagger was 15th at 22:02.16.

Faith Harris finished 65th at 25:09.15, while Laura Fields was 68th at 25:23.88, Elizabeth Humphries 70th at 25:40.71 and Kadynce Hilburn-Frost 76th at 26:34.41 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Anna Floyd ran a time of 26:53.41, with Avery Carter 27:22.53, Leslie Cea 27:26.33, Sidney Pfeiffer 28:58.58 and Emma Humphries 29:25.58.

Ninth-grade boys

A ninth-grade boys division was held and Siloam Springs had four runners compete in that, not fielding enough for a team score.

Diego Palacio-Castillo finished 20th at 19:25.69, with Korbin Rogers 41st at 20:41.50, Zane Pickering 59th at 21:54.93 and Parker Malonson 72nd at 23:45.05.

Ninth-grade girls

Siloam Springs' ninth-grade girls finished fourth overall out of five teams. Bentonville placed first with a perfect score of 15, followed by Springdale Central 68, Elkins 74, Siloam Springs 81 and Springdale George 130.

Estela Gonzalez placed 23rd at 24:47.98, while Haylee Fox was 29th at 25:35.92, Gracie Floyd 34th at 26:22.14, Ava Jones 37th at 26:32.78 and Kathryne Hilburn 27:51.22.

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs finished fifth overall in the junior high boys division. Fayetteville Ramay was first at 30 points, followed by Bentonville Washington 66, Bentonville Fulbright 79, Fayetteville Woodland 105, Siloam Springs 106, Springdale Central 139, Springdale Southwest 233, Springdale Lakeside 254, Don Tyson School of Innovation 273.

Chance Cunningham finished 12th at 11:42.21.

Gaige Thompson placed 14th at 11:54.91, while Bennett Naustvik was 21st at 12:15.43 and Sebastian Romero 34th at 12:35.97.

Cooper Bunker placed 40th at 12:46.85, while Blake Kuykendall was 46th at 12:59.43 and Max Lane 50th at 13:08.64 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Morgan Lloyd 14:18.23, Melvin Chavez 14:23.53, Nico Lloyd 14:23.89, Sam Wallace 14:24.83, Parker Watson 14:25.01, Nathaniel Haak 16:18.56 and Coleman Wilcox 18:15.97.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs also finished fifth in the junior high girls division.

Fayetteville Woodland took first place with 67 points, while Bentonville Fulbright was second at 72, followed by Fayetteville Ramay 72, Bentonville Washington 121, Siloam Springs 135, Don Tyson School of Innovation 168, Springdale Southwest 183, Springdale Central 188, Springdale George 205 and Springdale Lakeside 307.

Vanessa Frias led the Lady Panthers with a fourth place finish of 12:53.52.

Morgan Jones ran a time of 14:22.67 and finished 24th, while Hannah Bergthold was 34th at 14:52.58 and Sawyer Smith 44th at 15:07.39.

Sara Bishop placed 46th at 15:12.40 with Bella Shultz 55th at 15:28.92 and Peyton Lesso 56th at 15:29.63 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Jane Anglin 15:43.38, Hannah Luttrell 16:44.35, Danielle Weilnau 17:50.16, Isabel Suarez 18:04.99, Jasmine Perez 18:22.64, Katelyn Cottrell 18:54.91 and Kennedy Adams 21:10.15.