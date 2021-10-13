The eight second ride

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dakota Eagleburger rides Fred during the bull riding nationals on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds. Eagleburger qualified to the final eight and ended the night by winning a rifle from O.F. Mossberg and Sons. The rifle was donated by Realty Mart USA.

Photo Submitted Dakota Eagleburger (right), poses with Jeff Lee and his prize: an O.F. Mossberger and Sons rifle donated by Realty Mart USA. Eagleburger won the rifle during Event Average Championship

