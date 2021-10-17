Adair slips by Kansas in OT

KANSAS, Okla. -- First-year Kansas football coach Warren Kirk feels like his Comets are going in the right direction, but it didn't make Thursday's loss to Class 2A power Adair any easier to swallow.

Adair's Lane Jackson scored on a jet sweep on the first play of overtime and the Warriors converted a two-point conversion to take an eight-point lead. The Warriors' Nate Ratcliff then intercepted a Ty Lewis pass in the end zone on defense as Adair escaped Dee Neel Stadium with a 20-12 victory.

"First of all I just want to say I'm proud as day of my team," Kirk said. "That's the first time all year we went and fought for four quarters. Yes, we made mistakes, but my kids competed and they fought. You know (Adair is) a good football team over there. They started top five in the state of Oklahoma at the beginning of the year. They're four to five years out from a state title, and we're here toe-to-toe throwing blows with them."

Kansas (1-6, 0-4 District 2A-8) had plenty of opportunities to win the game outright, but dropped passes, bad snaps and negative plays on offense proved to be the Comets' undoing.

Adair (5-2, 4-0) also had plenty of mistakes with four turnovers and 17 penalties for 127 yards, but the Warriors were at their best with the game on the line.

A soaked field with wet footballs and muddy, unstable footing bothered both teams.

"We're fortunate that we did get the 'W' tonight, but like you said it was a pretty sloppy first four quarters," said Adair coach Rob Gilstrap. "Then to come out and execute on the first play of offense (in overtime), and we get a stop on defense there, it was a win. It wasn't the way we like it, but Kansas has got a good football team and we were lucky to get out of here with a win."

The Warriors jumped on the scoreboard first with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Ratcliff to Roger Reed for a 6-0 lead with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Comets answered later in the quarter and it started with the Kansas defense. Zach Majors intercepted a Ratcliff pass deep in Adair territory and returned the pick to the 7-yard line. Ty Lewis ran for four yards and Brenton Glass scored on the next play to tie the game 6-6. A fumbled snap led to a failed two-point conversion try and the game remained tied at 6.

Kansas put together its best offensive drive of the night in the second quarter to take a 12-6 lead.

Glass, Lewis and Javyne Whaler combined for three runs out to the Kansas 35. Glass then broke a 38-yard run into Adair territory. Glass had a couple more runs down to the 20 and an Adair penalty gave the Comets the ball at the 15.

Lewis hit Glass for eight yards down to the 7, and Lewis ran in for the score with 44 seconds left before half for a 12-6 lead. Lewis' jump pass attempt on the two-point conversion was incomplete.

Kansas' offense sputtered to start the second half and the Adair offense drove into Kansas territory before turning the ball over on downs.

The Comets began a third-quarter drive that reached near midfield but lost a fumble on a bad snap that gave Adair the ball at the 25. The Warriors took advantage and tied the game at 12 when Ratcliff ran for a 6-yard touchdown.

Kansas had a pair of scoring chances in the fourth quarter after interceptions from Ty Lewis and Max Noe. The first drive stalled at the Adair 35 yard line, and the second on the last play of the fourth quarter ended when Elias Warren's wide receiver pass to Seneca Steele near the goal line was incomplete.

Adair went on offense first to start the overtime period and quickly scored on Jackson's sweep.

When the Comets went on offense, another bad snap led to Lewis losing seven yards on the first play. The next play was the game-ending interception by Ratcliff, which Kirk argued was bobbled and should have been incomplete, but the pick stood and the Warriors held on.

"We've got chances there, missed opportunities, drop a touchdown and couple of turnovers, bad snap," Kirk said. "It's a team loss -- coaches, players, everybody. Hat's off to Adair for winning there. I love my kids. I love my team. That's Kansas Comets football. That's what we're trying to get back to there."

Adair finished with 305 yards of offense, led by 201 passing yards from Ratcliff, and 11 catches for 97 yards by Jackson.

Kansas finished with 117 yards of offense, which was impacted by the negative plays on poor snaps. Glass rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries, while Lewis had 56 rushing yards and 26 passing yards.

Kansas is back in action this week at Nowata.

"We're getting closer," Kirk said. "We've really lost one game this year. I feel that was to Rejoice Christian. We play them 10 times, we get beat 10. Other than that we've been close. Claremore Sequoyah we've got a chance. Salina we've got a chance, and obviously tonight versus Adair we had a chance. We're getting close. Once we bring it all together it's going to be fun, and we're working that way."