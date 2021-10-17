Arrests and citations

Oct. 4
• Matthew Wayne King, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ashley Dawn Guerra, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lamar Dean Hice, 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; driving or boating while intoxicated; insurance required -- minimum coverage; failure to appear x4.
Oct. 5
• David Daphane Espinoza, 29, arrested in connection with stalking.
• George Franklin Ellis, 80, arrested in connection with harassment.
• Dominique Lynn Cruz, 24, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Dymond Erik Lynch, 25, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Jacqulyn Renee Curtis, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Andrew Joseph Fleege II, 18, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 6
• Adam Cartagena, 22, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Jeffery Wade Jackson, 47, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental operations.
• Johnathan Ivan Chavez, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jesse Donovan Budds, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance x2.
• Cheryle Luen Cooper, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 7
• Nicholas Mark Davis, 35, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Denisha Darlene Pablonis, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wendy Marie Kindy, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sarah Louann Cartwright, 36, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; criminal trespass/premises.vehicle; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
Oct. 9
• Austin William Farris Spencer, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kendall Allen Davis, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lisa Darlene Whitehead, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brent Alan Rogers, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• April Nicole Kirk, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Brandon Gardner, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Robert Lewis Clemons, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.