Arrests and citations

Oct. 4

• Matthew Wayne King, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Dawn Guerra, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lamar Dean Hice, 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; driving or boating while intoxicated; insurance required -- minimum coverage; failure to appear x4.

Oct. 5

• David Daphane Espinoza, 29, arrested in connection with stalking.

• George Franklin Ellis, 80, arrested in connection with harassment.

• Dominique Lynn Cruz, 24, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Dymond Erik Lynch, 25, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Jacqulyn Renee Curtis, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Andrew Joseph Fleege II, 18, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 6

• Adam Cartagena, 22, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Jeffery Wade Jackson, 47, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental operations.

• Johnathan Ivan Chavez, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Donovan Budds, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Cheryle Luen Cooper, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 7

• Nicholas Mark Davis, 35, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Denisha Darlene Pablonis, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sarah Louann Cartwright, 36, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; criminal trespass/premises.vehicle; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Oct. 9

• Austin William Farris Spencer, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kendall Allen Davis, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lisa Darlene Whitehead, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brent Alan Rogers, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• April Nicole Kirk, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Brandon Gardner, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Lewis Clemons, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.