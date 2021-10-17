JBU volleyball bounces back after loss

BETHANY, Okla. -- The John Brown University volleyball team bounced back from a tough outing in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to take down Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Wednesday evening inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium, besting the Eagles 3-1 (21-25, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22).

The Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-6 Sooner Athletic Conference) finished the night with a trio of double-digit kill performances – nearly four – as freshmen Julie Milligan and Taylor Golmen had 12 kills apiece while sophomore Delaney Barnes added 10 kills. Sophomore Savanna Riney nearly joined the group with nine terminations.

John Brown's top trio hit .341 on 82 swings, while the visitors finished the night at a .244 clip overall (55-17-156). Juniors Lauren Cloud and Morgan Fincham each passed out 23 assists to facilitate the offense as the Golden Eagles hit the 50-assist mark in a match for the seventh time this season.

Riney led the blocking effort, boasting a solo block and a trio of block-assists. Sophomore Micah Fouts added a solo and two assists and Golmen pitched in with one of each variety.

Junior Jillian Blackman led all players with 29 digs in the back row, and sophomore Brittney Ware notched a career-best 13 scoops.

Cloud's four aces from the service line led all players as John Brown served up nine aces. Blackman added three, while Riney and senior Elizabeth Parrish contributed one each.

Makenna Thomas smacked 16 kills to lead Southwestern Christian (6-14, 2-12). Jacey Coyle finished the night with 28 digs.

Facing an open weekend, the Golden Eagles continue its four-match road trip on Friday, Oct. 22, when the Golden Eagles travel to Goodwell, Okla., to take on Oklahoma Panhandle State. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City 3, JBU 1

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Morgan Fincham hit a career milestone, but the John Brown University volleyball team fell in four sets (25-16, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14) at Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening inside Abe Lemons Arena.

With 21 assists, the ninth time hitting 20 helpers in a match in 2021, Fincham passed the 1,000 career assist milestone in the contest, assisting on 55 percent of John Brown's terminations.

As a team, the Golden Eagles (12-13, 6-7 Sooner Athletic) couldn't get much offense going though three of the four sets and hit .071 (38-29-127) on the night as the host Stars (12-6, 11-3) threw up 16 team blocks.

Freshman Taylor Golmen boasted a strong night personally, putting down 15 kills on 30 swings (.300) and added a pair of blocks. Sophomore Savanna Riney and freshman Julie Milligan contributed eight and seven kills in the loss, respectively.

Oklahoma City won its third straight, riding a balanced attack .302 (48-16-106) as Catelyn Vargas (12), Ruby Kelley (11) and Ella Lofton (10) each contributed double-digit terminations. Sophia Salak ran the efficient offense to the tune of 42 assists.

Sophomore Micah Fouts generated a trio of block-assists in the front row, and junior Jillian Blackman scooped up 13 City attacks in the back row.