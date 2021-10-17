Sign in
Los finishes third overall in 5A girls singles

October 17, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs junior Ohla Los defeated Mountain Home's Macie Heide 8-4 in the girls singles consolation match Tuesday to finish third overall at the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament in Hot Springs.

It was a rematch of the 5A-West Conference championship, which Heide had won just a few weeks ago.

Los had lost earlier that day to Little Rock Parkview's Emmory Simmons 6-0, 6-1 in the state semifinals, which sent her to the third place match.

Los won two games on Monday to reach Tuesday's matches.

She defeated Searcy's Alyssa Day 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round and then beat Hot Springs Lakeside's Julia Malone 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.

In girls doubles action, the team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran were defeated Monday in the opening round 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 by Hot Springs Lakeside's team of Elizabeth Cowen and Lauren Latham.

In boys singles, senior Lucas Junkermann was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Batesville's Thomas Morgan in the opening round on Monday.

Print Headline: Los finishes third overall in 5A girls singles

