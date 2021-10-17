Lunch with children

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday School board member Grant Loyd poses with the Paw Patrol Wagon on Thursday at Northside Elementary when members of the school board visited the campus. The wagon contains prizes for students who exhibit the qualities of P.A.W.S. Positive attitude, Acting respectively and responsibility, Working hard and Safety. Students who demonstrate these qualities have their names submitted to the office. The office reads the names over the speaker and the Paw Patrol Wagon is taken to those classrooms and the child gets to select a sticker and prize.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Northside Elementary Pre-K teachers Angela Veltmann (left) and Elizabeth McRee pose with their students on Thursday as members of the Siloam Springs school board visited Northside, had lunch, then toured the renovations made to the campus.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday CFO Terri Raskiewicz (center), along with school board members Travis Jackson (left) and Grant Loyd listen to a presentation on Thursday from Northside Elementary principal Jerrie Price. Members of the school board visited Northside to have lunch and toured the campus.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Dr. Connie Matchell stepped down from the Siloam Springs school board citing personal issues. Matchell cited personal issues as her reason for stepping down. She said she has enjoyed her time on the board and said it was one of her highlights of her career in education. Matchell served the Siloam Springs School District for 29 years, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

