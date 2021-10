The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball game dropped a pair of 2-1 matches at home this past week.

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers lost to Van Buren 18-25, 25-19, 15-7.

On Thursday, Siloam Springs dropped a 23-25, 25-19, 15-8 loss to Bentonville West.

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade teams are all scheduled to wrap up their season Tuesday at Farmington.