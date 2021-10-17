Ninth-graders' streak ends, eighth-grade wins fourth straight

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team saw its three-game winning streak snapped Thursday night with a 21-20 loss at Springdale George.

The Panthers gave up a kickoff return for a George touchdown and Siloam Springs also had a point-after-touchdown blocked, which factored in the loss.

The Panthers (4-4) are back in action Thursday at Springdale Central.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team won its fourth straight game Thursday with a 32-6 victory against Springdale George in Springdale.

Fabian Lara scored the Panthers' first touchdown on a 13-0 run for a 6-0 lead.

Mason Short made it 12-0 with a one-yard touchdown run, and Short scored again on a one-yard run for an 18-0 lead at halftime.

Tristan Anglin ran for a 15-yard touchdown and Jack O'Brien ran in the two-point conversion for a 26-0 lead.

O'Brien later scored on a 47-yard touchdown to make it 32-0.

Springdale George scored on a long touchdown pass on the last play of the game to set the final score.

The eighth-graders (5-2) are back in action at Springdale Central this week.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-graders played Springdale J.O. Kelly to 0-0 tie on Thursday in Springdale.

It's the second tie this season for the Panthers (0-5-2), who also tied Springdale Sonora on a weather-shortened night on Sept. 30.

Ryan Shipp rushed 11 times for 47 yards and had four receptions for 65 yards, while Corbin Allen rushed seven times for 41 yards to lead the Panthers. Camden Newell completed 4 of 6 passes for 65 yards.

Allen led the Panthers defensively with eight tackles, while Fredy Renderos had seven, Shipp six and Coleman Wilcox and Christian Mitchell each had five, with Wilcox adding a fumble recovery.

The seventh-graders are back in action Thursday at Springdale Hellstern.