Oaks converts in overtime to beat Midway

Oaks scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime to beat Midway 48-46 in District C-4 action on Thursday night.

The Warriors improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Shaun Reed threw a touchdown pass to Carlos Balderas on third down to tie the game in overtime. Brett Hogshooter ran in the two-point conversion for the win.

Gans 40, Watts 34

Watts played its best game of the season in a 40-34 loss to Gans in Watts on Thursday night.

The Engineers fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in District B-6 play.

Watts is back in action on Friday at Arkoma.

Colcord 53, Hulbert 0

Colcord snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night with a 53-0 win at Hulbert.

The Hornets (5-2, 1-2) also earned their second District A-8 win of the season.

Stormy Odle rushed for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns on just eight carries, while completing 8 of 11 passes for 141 yards. Gabe Winfield completed 5 of 8 passes for 84 yards and three scores, including a pair of touchdowns to Manuel Bocanegra.

Jessie Martinez and Treyden Larmon caught touchdown passes. Stone Mayberry and Trey Duncan also had touchdown runs.

Colcord is back in action Friday at home against Talihina.