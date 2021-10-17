Obituaries

Marvin Adam Ballmann

Marvin Adam Ballmann, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Ozark Community Hospital in Gravette, Ark.

He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to Lawrence Ballmann Sr. and Edith Boedeker-Ballmann.

He served in the United States Army. After his discharge, he worked on a farm in Preston, Iowa.

He married Bertha Empen in Preston, Iowa, on Oct. 6, 1962. They moved near Maysville, Ark., in December 1978.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lawrence Ballmann Jr. and Eugene Ballmann.

He is survived by his wife of the home; four sons, Peter Ballmann of Pittsford, Mich., Luke Ballmann of Maysville, Festus Ballmann and wife, Karla of Jay, Okla., and Eddie Ballmann of Jay; one daughter, Diana Graham and husband, Kevin of Gravette, Ark.; sister-in-law, Jean Ballmann of Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Maysville's Community Building.

A Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by the inurnment at 2 p.m. at Maysville Cemetery.

Bobby Hugh Hill, 71, of Watts, Okla., died Oct. 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 8, 1949, in Roosevelt, Okla., to Robert Hugh Hill and Bertha Louise Miller Hill.

He married Carolyn Sue Corn on April 15, 1985, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was a self-employed mechanic that enjoyed drag racing and building cars. He was a member of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Carl Leon Ray Elmore, and two brothers, David Eugene Hill and Ronnie Martin.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Troy Leroy Elmore of Sandusky, Okla., and James Thomas Elmore of Westville, Okla.; three daughters, Colette Lee George of Sandusky, Okla., Betty Lou Elmore, and Bobbie Sue Hill both of Watts, Okla.; one brother, Jimmy Dale Hill of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Betty Joe Ramsey of Sherman, Texas and Judy Kay Jarnagin of Ninnekah, Okla.; 24 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, along with other family members and friends.

The family will host a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Alvin "Dean" Luttrell

Alvin "Dean" Luttrell, 90, of Watts, Okla., died Oct. 11, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born May 17, 1931, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Perry William Luttrell and Mabel Welch.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Pearl Harrison, and his parents.

He is survived by one son, Lonnie Luttrell, and wife Debbie, of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Glenda Wilkinson, of Colcord, Okla. and Denise Lee, and husband Chet, of Topeka, Kan.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Keeney, of Denver, Colo.; and one nephew, Robert Glen Harrison, of Watts, Okla.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Bell Cemetery in Watts.

Ronald McGhee

Ronald W. "Ronnie" McGhee, 72, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ark.

He was born in Little Rock, Ark., on Feb. 9, 1949 to George W. and Marguerite (Gaydon) McGhee-Reed.

He grew up in Siloam Springs, Ark., graduating from Siloam Springs High School in 1967.

He attended Arkansas Tech in Russellville, Ark., for two years and completed his education with a BS Animal Science from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville in 1971.

He was first employed as the manager of the U of A Swine Research Center in Savoy, Ark. before moving to Decatur in early 1974 to work with and eventually manage Greenlawn Farm, Inc. (poultry, then a cow/calf operation) for the next 48 years.

He served on and was the past chairman of the Benton County Soil Conservation Board for many years, Arvest Bank-Gravette, Ark- Board of Directors, Decatur City Council and was a long time member of the Decatur United Methodist Church serving in many roles but particularly the finance committee for many years.

He was always known for his sense of humor, hard work, character and good common sense. He was particularly proud of the family being awarded the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year-1994 and the same year being named the Arkansas Beef Cattle Producer of the Year.

He is survived by his wife, Paula (Browning) McGhee; sons, Matt McGhee of Decatur, Adam and wife Jill McGhee of Gentry, Ark.; sister, Kay and husband Darryl Steele of Conway, Ark.; brother Rusty and wife Fran McGhee of Tulsa, Okla.; three grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Decatur United Methodist Church of Decatur, Ark., with visitation from 2-3 p.m. and funeral services thereafter with Pastor Heath Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falling Springs Cemetery, P. O. Box 365 Decatur, AR 72722 or Decatur United Methodist Missions P. O. Box 709 Decatur, AR 72722.

Geraldine McReynolds

Geraldine McReynolds, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale.

She was born Jan. 12, 1935, in Stilwell, Okla., to Stephen and Nancy Roberts.

She married Robert McReynolds on July 19, 1952 in Van Buren, Ark.

She worked for the Bear Brand Hosiery Company in Siloam Springs, operated the McReynolds & Nolan Nursery, and been a home maker. She was a member of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. She loved flowers, cooking and spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, her parents; one son, David McReynolds; and one great grandchild, Bryant McReynolds.

She is survived by two sons, Larry McReynolds of Siloam Springs, and Brian McReynolds and wife Janie of Summers, Ark.; one daughter, Nancy Hebert and husband Danny of Siloam Springs; one brother, James Roberts and wife Terri of Colorado; one sister, Ruby Crittenden of Pinole, Calif.; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren along with many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 2:00pm at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be conducted at the Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ark.

Richard Edward Reynolds

Richard Edward Reynolds, 38, of Broken Arrow, Okla., died Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Rogers, Ark., on July 20, 1983, to Danny Earl Reynolds Sr. and Shyrl Lynne Hale.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother of Gentry, Ark.; his stepmother, Elizabeth Willet of Bartlesville, Okla.; four brothers, Todd Reynolds and his wife, Karen of Springdale, Ark., Danny Reynolds Jr. and Holly Underwood of Gentry, Meril Reynolds (Jimmy) and his wife, Caycee of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joe Reynolds of Bartlesville, Okla.; one aunt and several nieces and nephews and loved ones.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gentry.

Ronald Dewayne Russell Sr.

Ronald Dewayne Russell Sr., 58, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 8, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born on May 4, 1963, in Visalia, Calif., to John Russell and Shirley (Lagow) Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother John and Claudine Russell.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie of the home; sons, Ronald Russell Jr. and Jacob Russell of Siloam Springs, Ark.; mother and stepfather Shirley and Jerry Anderson of Smiths Station, Ala.; sisters, Sherina Moore of Phenix City, Ala., and Traci Russell of Geary, Okla.; brothers, John Russell of Watonga, Okla., George Russell of Geary, Okla., and Chad Russell of Hitchcock, Okla.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Maybelle Marie Wise

Maybelle Marie Wise, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to William Edward and Sylvia Marie (Cowan) Pace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William 'Bill' Pace.

She is survived by her husband, Delmar Wise; two daughters, Teresa Ann Swift and her husband, Lance; Vonda Lea Bach and her fiancé, Ralph Rouse; one sister, Sue Thurman and her husband, Joe; one brother, Paul Pace and his wife, Sandra; one grandchild, Gene Alexander Reed, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Luginbuel Chapel. Burial followed at Wedington Cemetery with a graveside service.

