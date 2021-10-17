SSHS boys take first place at Prairie Grove

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished first overall in the 5A-6A division of the Prairie Grove Tigers Invitational on Tuesday in Prairie Grove.

Siloam Springs finished with 25 points to edge out Rogers with 30 and Fort Smith Northside with 85.

It was the Panthers' second first place finish this season to go with winning at Elkins on Sept. 11.

Nine Panthers finished in the top 15 and 14 set personal records, led by Levi Fox, who finished first overall with a personal record of 16 minutes, 38.14 seconds.

Wilson Cunningham placed second at 16:46.74, while Nathan Hawbaker took fourth place at 17:02.50 after leading a good bit of the race, according to coach Sharon Jones.

"Nate Hawbaker led most of the race, but fell back during the third mile and Levi took over," Jones said. "Levi ended up winning over all by a comfortable distance over Wilson. Levi ran perfect paces to PR with a 16:38.14. He was one of 14 guys to PR (Tuesday) and 2 more set new season best records. Levi and Wilson both went under 17 minutes making it three total with Nate doing so on Saturday. Nate came in just over (Tuesday) for the third spot and won the fourth place medal."

Tommy Seitz took eighth place at 17:16.80, while Liam Scott was 10th at 17:32.83, Javier Chavez 12th at 17:40.11, Billy Samoff 13th at 18:13.05 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Riley Harrison finished 14th at 18:47.35 and Jordyn Baskyn 15th at 19:01.08.

Jared Brewer finished 18th at 19:11.85, while Caleb Rodgers was 19th at 19:12.97, Noah Granderson 23rd at 19:23.25, Barrett Eldridge 26th at 19:41.47, Anthony Cruz 30th at 20:41.48, Caleb Wallace 31st at 20:54.74.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Thad Goetz 21:17.85, Reese Hardcastle 22:09.53, Nathan Thurstenson 23:11.14, William Bowles 23:13.73 and Rustin Shirley 23:42.71.

Varsity girls

Siloam Springs' varsity girls placed second overall with 46 points, finishing behind Rogers at 17 points and ahead of Fort Smith Northside with 85.

"I'm glad the girls had some success this week," Jones said. "The weather was cool with a decent breeze. The course was flat and they were due."

Jacilyn Weilnau led the Lady Panthers with a fourth-place finish of 20:08.55, one of 10 Lady Panthers to set personal records.

"Jaclyn amazed us again this week by running another 58 seconds faster to PR for the second week in a row," Jones said. "She looks so smooth. I think she'll run even faster come conference on October 26."

Shayla Conley placed 11th at 22:08.93, while Haylee Fox was 14th at 22:43.18.

"Haylee Fox moved up to the varsity team and surprised us by running almost three minutes faster than her first 5K last week (at Springdale)," Jones said. "She took the third spot and proved she's ready for the varsity squad."

Kadynce Hilburn-Frost took 15th at 23:06.78, which was exciting, Jones said.

"Kadynce had a break-through performance at 23:06.78, running a season best by 1:27," Jones said. "I knew she was capable. I'm glad she's relaxing now and having fun running."

Claire Jagger placed 17th at 23:51.28, while Estela Gonzalez ran a 24:15.90 and finished 18th in her first varsity race.

Faith Harris finished 19th at 24:17.74, while Leslie Cea was 20th at 24:48.72.

Avery Carter placed 23rd at 25:02.94, while Laura Fields was 24th at 25:13.30, Sydney Pfeiffer 25th at 25:44.17, Anna Floyd 26th at 25:49.08 and Emma Humphries 28th at 28:10.21.

"Faith PRed by 52 seconds," Jones said. "Leslie finally broke her previous PR set back in 2017 by 26 seconds and came in eighth for the team. Avery has been battling injuries, but put it all together this for a huge PR. Laura improved by two seconds, Sidney Pfeiffer by 1:14, Anna by 31 seconds, and Emma by 18 seconds."

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs placed second in the junior high boys meet.

Bentonville Grimsley finished first with 37 points, followed by Siloam Springs 55, Rogers High 74, Rogers Elmwood 86, Rogers Lingle 128, Springdale George 172 and Rogers Kirksey 219.

Sterling Maples was the Panthers' top finisher in fourth place at 12:01.60, followed in fifth by Chance Cunningham at 12:01.91.

Diego Palacio-Castillo took 11th place at 12:27.93, with Jacob Seauve in 16th at 12:40.15.

Gaige Thompson finished 19th at 12:47.38, while Bennett Naustvik was 22nd at 12:54.19 and Sebastian Romero 23rd at 12:55.75 to round out the Panthers' top seven scores.

Sully Christians placed 25th at 12:57.23, while Korbin Rogers was 27th at 13:09.52, Cooper Bunker 29th at 13:10.92, Boone Eldridge 38th at 13:31.86, Blake Kuykendall 40th at 13:35.70, Josiah Johnson 46th at 13:58.74, Max Lane 48th at 13:59.28, Parker Malonson 53rd at 14:07.43 and David Dewey 59th at 14:29.68.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Parker Watson 14:31.45, Zane Pickering 14:35.87, Morgan Lloyd 14:36.30, Deacon Maples 14:43.24, Melvin Chavez 14:48.65, Nico Lloyd 14:48.86, Sam Wallace 14:50.95, Nathaniel Haak 16:41.14, Coleman Wilcox 18:25.78 and Fernando Jardon 19:55.92.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs also took second place in the junior high girls race.

Rogers Elmwood was first with 45 points, while Siloam Springs had 55, Rogers Kirksey 96, Rogers High 105, Bentonville Grimsley 114, Springdale George 148, Rogers Lingle 163 and Fort Smith Darby 249.

Vanessa Frias took second place overall with a time of 13:03.12 to lead the Lady Panthers.

Morgan Jones placed seventh at 14:12.42, while Amelie Seauve was 12th at 14:32.47 and Sara Bishop was 15th at 14:55.21.

Hannah Bergthold finished 19th at 15:11.10, with Caroline Dewey 21st at 15:18.13 and Annika Timboe 22nd at 15:20.09 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Sawyer Smith placed 25th at 15:30.30, while Jane Anglin was 35th at 15:58.45, Gracie Floyd 37th at 16:08.51, Ava Jones 40th at 16:10.50, Payton Lesso 44th at 16:20.08, Hannah Luttrell 47th at 16:35.99, and Kathryne Hilburn 50th at 16:50.80.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Danielle Weilnau 17:47.99, Malia Lykins 17:54.96, Katelyn Cottrell 17:59.90, Jasmine Perez 18:33.32 and Kennedy Adams 21:26.72.

Up next

The cross country teams will run next Oct. 26 in the 5A-West Conference meet in Vilonia.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed second in the Prairie Grove Tigers Invitational on Tuesday. Pictured are (from left) Morgan Jones, Vanessa Frias, Amelie Seauve and Sara Bishop.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs senior high girls took second place Tuesday at the Prairie Grove Tigers Invitational.