Steve Beers named CCCU Senior Fellow

Steve Beers, vice president for student development at John Brown University, recently accepted an invitation from the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) to become a Senior Fellow.

The Senior Fellow program's goal is to contribute to the academic discourse of Christian higher education. The Fellow's would bring thoughtful, creative and tangible ideas to challenges facing CCCU institutions.

"I am excited to accept the role of Senior Fellow," Beers said. "I look forward to applying my talents, education and experience to move in concert with others to make a difference in student well-being and resilience. We will bring wisdom and hope to our campuses."

Beer's will serve a two-year renewable term and will be chairing a committee focusing on finding and disseminating best practices for student well-being.

"The hope is that as we help students become more mentally healthy they will also do better in their studies and build resilience," Beers said. "The goal is to have the list of scalable best practices for distribution to CCCU schools this summer."

Beers, who has served in his role at JBU since 1998, will serve as a Senior Fellow along with eight members from seven other CCCU schools from around the United States. Schools represented in the Fellows program include Azusa Pacific University, Wheaton College and George Fox University.