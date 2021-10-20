No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: ON AN OLD MAP
ACROSS
1. *Core of Persia today
5. *Belgian village where Roman soldiers enjoyed warm mineral springs
8. Pitch symbol
12. More luminous star
13. Abbott and Costello or Rocky and Bullwinkle
14. Eurasian goat-like antelope
15. Team's ranking
16. Make someone angry
17. Mix in
18. *Formerly Ceylon (2 words)
20. What tide does half the time
21. Reggae subgenre
22. Back then
23. ____ profundo
25. Depleted (2 words)
28. Wet firecracker
29. Catch in a net
32. Hip bones
34. Dormer without D
36. Schiller's poem
37. "It is silent" in sheet music
38. Discharge
39. Admirer
41. Earlier in time than, archaic
42. Not out (2 words)
44. Pinocchio and his kind
46. Evergreen creeper
47. "A League of Their Own" member, e.g.
49. Command to a fly
51. *Formerly Siam
54. Rain forest ruminant
55. Irish for Ireland
56. It's under a fig leaf?
58. Shockingly graphic
59. Impersonator
60. Manlike man-eater of fairy tales
61. Crunchable information
62. Popular '60s drug
63. A ____ ____ move
DOWN
1. Opposite of outs
2. Fish eggs, pl.
3. Affirm solemnly
4. Lowest points
5. Seeking damages
6. Kenosha Kickers' music
7. On the sea
8. *Once named Kampuchea
9. Trunk appendage
10. Shining armor
11. Facsimile machine
13. Fire-starter in fairy tales
14. Trojan War military action
19. Red-dot pointer, e.g.
22. Cigar residue
23. *Myanmar, formerly
24. "____ One" on a ticket
25. Consumer
26. Stomach sore
27. Boat stops
28. John's and Jane's last name?
30. Pie a la ____
31. *Tokyo, formerly
33. Absorbed, as in a cost
35. *Abyssinia, now
37. Jury duty event
39. Comedian Schumer
40. Has more elm trees
43. Roundish
45. Not digital
47. Ox prod, pl.
48. Propelled like Argo
49. Arctic jaeger
50. '80 TV series "____ to ____" (1 word)
51. Bluish green
52. Canceled
53. "American ____," Jeanine Cummins' bestseller
54. Like one of the Testaments
57. Modern, prefix