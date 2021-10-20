No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: ON AN OLD MAP

ACROSS

1. *Core of Persia today

5. *Belgian village where Roman soldiers enjoyed warm mineral springs

8. Pitch symbol

12. More luminous star

13. Abbott and Costello or Rocky and Bullwinkle

14. Eurasian goat-like antelope

15. Team's ranking

16. Make someone angry

17. Mix in

18. *Formerly Ceylon (2 words)

20. What tide does half the time

21. Reggae subgenre

22. Back then

23. ____ profundo

25. Depleted (2 words)

28. Wet firecracker

29. Catch in a net

32. Hip bones

34. Dormer without D

36. Schiller's poem

37. "It is silent" in sheet music

38. Discharge

39. Admirer

41. Earlier in time than, archaic

42. Not out (2 words)

44. Pinocchio and his kind

46. Evergreen creeper

47. "A League of Their Own" member, e.g.

49. Command to a fly

51. *Formerly Siam

54. Rain forest ruminant

55. Irish for Ireland

56. It's under a fig leaf?

58. Shockingly graphic

59. Impersonator

60. Manlike man-eater of fairy tales

61. Crunchable information

62. Popular '60s drug

63. A ____ ____ move

DOWN

1. Opposite of outs

2. Fish eggs, pl.

3. Affirm solemnly

4. Lowest points

5. Seeking damages

6. Kenosha Kickers' music

7. On the sea

8. *Once named Kampuchea

9. Trunk appendage

10. Shining armor

11. Facsimile machine

13. Fire-starter in fairy tales

14. Trojan War military action

19. Red-dot pointer, e.g.

22. Cigar residue

23. *Myanmar, formerly

24. "____ One" on a ticket

25. Consumer

26. Stomach sore

27. Boat stops

28. John's and Jane's last name?

30. Pie a la ____

31. *Tokyo, formerly

33. Absorbed, as in a cost

35. *Abyssinia, now

37. Jury duty event

39. Comedian Schumer

40. Has more elm trees

43. Roundish

45. Not digital

47. Ox prod, pl.

48. Propelled like Argo

49. Arctic jaeger

50. '80 TV series "____ to ____" (1 word)

51. Bluish green

52. Canceled

53. "American ____," Jeanine Cummins' bestseller

54. Like one of the Testaments

57. Modern, prefix