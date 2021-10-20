FALL FARM & HOME: City to give away trees Oct. 30

As part of efforts to increase and diversify the region's tree canopy, the Walton Family Foundation provided more than $1.3 million to plant 1,239 new trees and give away 5,375 trees to Northwest Arkansas residents.

Siloam Springs will host a tree giveaway for city residents at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot across from the Siloam Springs Public Library, located at 205 E. Jefferson. Residents will need a copy of their utility bill to show proof of residency. Limit two trees per utility bill. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Division at 479-524-5779.