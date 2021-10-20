DaySpring celebrates 50th anniversary at Camp Siloam

DaySpring celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday at Camp Siloam.

Brand Director Kim Marquette and Content Marketing Director Joy Groblebe emceed the event and honored the different departments of the company.

DaySpring President James Barnett took employees past and present through a presentation of the company's history.

Following a brief speech, Barnett welcomed U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), who spoke about how the company continues to fulfill the mission of God through its products and ministries and presented Barnett with a proclamation.

After Boozman's speech, Barnett welcomed Dan Brokke, a former member of DaySpring's leadership team as well as family members of DaySpring's founders Russ Flint, Dean Kerns, Don Leetch and Roy Lessin.

Each family's members and Brokke posed with Barnett for a photo and received a plaque from the company. Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation recorded a message thanking DaySpring for its years of service. Then a film detailing the history of DaySpring was presented.

Lindsey Roy, who is VP of Global Experience, spoke about the contributions DaySpring made in the Hallmark family. When the presentation concluded, a light lunch was served to attendees of the event.

Notable attendees included State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87); Siloam Springs City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

"This is such a big part of not only our area and the community but really has an impact in our entire world," Boozman said.

DaySpring Cards was founded by Kerns, Flint, Leetch and Lessin in 1971 in Covina, Calif., according to retailer.dayspring.com. The four men began their mission of making Jesus known through the printed message, the website states.

Lessin wrote the first Christmas card in the winter of that year, according to the film shown at the event. The outside of the card states "When you get right down to it..." and the inside of the card read "...the only thing that really matters is Jesus," the website states.

The card's simple message became popular among its customers. In 1979, the company moved to Siloam Springs, the website states.

DaySpring formed a partnership with David C. Cook Publishing Company in 1987 and became a wholly owned division of Cook Communications Ministries, the website states.

Hallmark Cards Inc., acquired DaySpring from Cook Communications in 1999, the presentation states. In 2007, DaySpring founded Blessings Unlimited, which was later rebranded Mary & Martha, a home party company which offered inspirational products for sale, the website states.

DaySpring founded (in)courage in 2009, which helps Christian women live their faith by connecting them to God's word and other through the power of shared stories, the website states.

"We're proud to be in this community and celebrate 50 years," Barnett said. "Look what God has done. It's a pretty amazing story."