HEALTHY LIVING: Autumn allergy management

Fall allergy season may threaten to derail your favorite outdoor plans, but many options are available to help minimize telltale symptoms, including runny nose, sore throat, sneezing and watery eyes.

Mold and ragweed are two of the most common allergens during the fall. According to the National Institutes of Health, ragweed season occurs during the months between August and November, affecting individuals throughout the country.

Other weeds, such as amaranth, cockleweed, sagebrush and tumbleweed, also may make heading outside unpleasant.

Additionally, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, kids often experience allergies during this time of year because of allergy triggers including chalk dust or pets in the classroom.

But you don't have to lock yourself inside during one of the most colorful and festive seasons. Instead, find a physician in your neighborhood and discuss options to manage your condition.

Powerful treatments

Several medications are available to treat seasonal allergies, including:

• Antihistamine nasal sprays – Prescription nasal sprays such as azelastine and olopatadine are powerful options to help ease symptoms, such as nasal congestion and sneezing.

• Decongestants – Many over-the-counter decongestants may help reduce congestion of the nasal passages and sinuses. However, according to the Mayo Clinic, these medications should be taken with caution, as they may not be right for certain individuals, such as women who are pregnant and people with cardiovascular disease.

• Eye drops – Antihistamine eye drops may reduce the inflammation causing itchy, watery eyes. Talk with your health care provider about over-the-counter and prescription options.

• Immunotherapy – Allergy shots or allergen-based tablets introducing small amounts of an allergen may help your body build up immunity to help prevent allergic reactions. These treatments should be administered under the supervision of a physician.

• Oral antihistamines – These medications block a substance known as histamine, which is produced by the body in reaction to allergens. They may effectively help minimize symptoms such as hives, itchy eyes or swelling.

A combination of these different therapies may be the solution to manage your symptoms, so work with your primary care provider or allergist.

Best practices for fall allergy relief

A few key habits can help minimize your exposure to autumn allergens.

• Close the windows to help keep allergens out of the home.

• Rinse pollen off your skin by taking a shower at the end of the day.

• Wash clothes after spending a day outside, even if they don't seem dirty. They may be dusted with allergens.

• Wear a pollen mask when working in the yard.