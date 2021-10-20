Herald-Leader obituaries for Oct. 20, 2021

Jerri Renee Clark

Jerri Renee Clark, 53, of Pocahontas, Ark., died Oct. 15, 2021.

She was born Dec. 2, 1967, in St. Louis, Mo., to Cynthia and Jerry Clark.

She was preceded in death by father.

She is survived by three children; daughter Melissa and husband Justin Deason of Colcord, Okla.; son Josh Herbert and wife PJ of Jay, Okla.; son Caleb Hebert and partner Nathaniel Morris of Siloam Springs, Ark.; mother Cynthia Milner and husband Jim of Kansas, Okla.; sister Kimberly Clark of Pocahontas; brother Christopher Clark of Siloam Springs; half-sister Jerretta O'Neal of Arizona; five grandchildren and several step siblings, cousins and nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Sonia Jean Gailey Page

Sonia Jean Gailey Page passed away after battling lung cancer on October 14, 2021. Sonia was born in Riverside, CA on April 26, 1959 and grew up in Corona, where she graduated high school in 1977. Sonia lived her life to the fullest with many adventures along the way. One such adventure took her to Ft. Myers, FL where she proudly became a certified PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) SCUBA diver in February 1989. Sonia had lived in a variety of communities throughout her life including Corona, CA, Van Buren, AR, Ft Myers, FL, Oklahoma City, OK, Longview, TX, and Cumby, TX. Sonia loved animals and was a long time dog groomer who worked in Sulphur Springs, TX until her retirement in June 2021. Sonia's many customers, both animal and human, adored her for her loving and caring attitude and her amazing grooming skills. Her customers meant a lot to her and she will be missed by them.

Sonia was a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin who cherished her family members with every ounce of her being. Her family will miss her most of all. Sonia was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Owen Gailey (1980) and Marie J. (Jones) Gailey (1984), brothers J. Lynn Gailey (2019) and Wayne Owen Gailey (1978), nieces Sherry Lynn Gailey (1976) and Trudy Charlene Gailey (2016), nephews Wayne Owen Gailey, Jr. (2016) and Kevin Gailey (2021). Sonia is survived by a very large and proud family including sister Marlene Follis (Les Cornstubble) of Winnsboro, Texas, nieces Patricia (Tom) Alexander of Anchor Point, Alaska, Shelly Dean (Rex Curry) of Commerce, Texas, Melissa (Mike) Jaecks of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Brenda Crandall of Missouri, nephews Brian (Kaye) Gailey of Forney, Texas, and Mark Gailey of Ft. Myers, FL. Sonia is also survived by many great nieces and great nephews, as well as, many many cousins and second cousins who were touched by her presence here among us.

May you rest forever in peace our sweet sweet Sonia!

Donna Renee Terry

Donna Renee Terry, age 59, passed away in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on October 16, 2021. She was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on February 26, 1962, to Juan and Virginia (Morris) Barnes.

She married Jack Shelley at the age of 16 and later divorced. In her late 20's she joined the P.W.R.A. and began riding bulls in both women's rodeos and in men's rodeos that featured women's bull riding. She loved the thrill of it as well as getting to travel with her competitors who became great friends. Her sister, Anita, also rode bulls and they were a star attraction at Longhorn rodeos. She competed in cities like Des Moines, Chicago and Toledo. She later started riding broncs as well and was paid to ride exhibition in Mexico where she was admired for her smile and her long blonde hair.

She is proceeded in death by her Mother Virginia Phillips, Stepfather, Bill Phillips and Brother, Robert Alberty.

She is survived by her father, Juan and his wife Sandy Barnes of Flint Creek, Oklahoma; son, Casey and wife Brynn Shelley of Kansas, Oklahoma; brother, Lance and wife Danielle Phillips of Edmond, OK; Sisters, Anita and husband Jeff Smuck of Winterset, Iowa, Robin and husband David Wofford of Watts, Oklahoma, Kimberly Alberty of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and one grandchild, Briley Shelley.

Memorial Services will be held at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10AM To sign our online guest book, please visitwww.wassonfuneralhome.com.

