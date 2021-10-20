JBU professor wins teaching award

Brad Gatlin, associate professor of business, at John Brown University, was announced as the 2021 Teaching Award recipient by the Christian Business Faculty Association.

The CBFA Teaching Award recognizes business faculty members who emulate the character, engagement, and calling of Christ to the work and ministry of transformational education.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award," Gatlin said. "I have learned a great deal about teaching and about the integration of faith and business from my colleagues in the CBFA. They have been an important part of my professional development over the last 11 years, so to be recognized for excellence from that group is really humbling."

The CBFA chooses candidates for the award based on their excellence in intellectual rigor, student engagement and exemplary faith integration in classroom teaching.

Gatlin joined JBU in 2016, where he teaches courses in the management program, and serves as the department chair for undergraduate business, as well as the associate dean of the Soderquist College of Business.