JBU women post 10th shutout

Sophomore Lauren Walter and senior Alair Love each produced a goal and assist, and the Golden Eagles posted its 10th clean sheet of the season as the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team finished a 4-0 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Monday afternoon at Alumni Field.

En route to its eighth consecutive win, the Golden Eagles netted a trio of second half goals after sophomore Ryan Winingham's first game-winner of the season came in just the 7th minute of play.

John Brown (11-1-0, 6-0-0 Sooner Athletic) doubled its lead in the 55th minute when Love's low cross from the left flank found senior Anna Schuchardt at the top of the 18. Schuchardt's strike to the middle of the goal found its way through the forest in the box for her first goal of the season.

Less than 10 minutes later, the hosts posted two goals in a mere 14-second span when Love and Walter tallied back-to-back markers. Love's strike from inside the box all alone with Szymanski began on the right flank with a pair of gorgeous passes from senior Vanessa Reynoso and Walter in the middle before finding Love all alone with Szymanski. Love made no mistake, ripping a low shot past the outstanding OPSU keeper to complete the tic-tac-toe play.

While most of the Alumni Field crowd was still celebrating, Walter decided to take matters into her own hands, stripping the Aggie back line of possession and depositing her team-leading sixth goal of the season from inside the box.

JBU 3, Oklahoma City 0

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Three different players scored and sophomore Ryan Winingham boasted a goal and an assist as the Golden Eagles racked up an 18-6 shooting advantage in No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team's 3-0 victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday (Oct. 16) afternoon at Brian Harvey Field.

Senior Megan Hutto scored the game-winner in the ninth minute and senior Alair Love became the seventh Golden Eagle to score at least two goals this season just 16 seconds later. Winingham booted a long-range blast to the corner in the 56th minute after Love hit the post to add a third goal to the scoreboard.