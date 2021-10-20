John Brown men end OPSU's streak

Junior Oscar Carballo posted a brace while freshman Kendall Acuna and junior Jacob Zamarron also scored as the John Brown University men's soccer team handed Oklahoma Panhandle State its first league setback of the season, 4-0, on Monday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The Aggies (9-2-1, 5-1-0 Sooner Athletic) entered the contest tied with Mid-America Christian (Okla.) atop the Sooner Athletic table, but a four-goal John Brown (6-7-0, 4-2-0) outburst in the second half ended Panhandle State's eight-match unbeaten streak in resounding fashion, moving the Golden Eagles to third place in the table with three matches remaining in the regular season.

The hosts controlled the contest from the beginning, despite a 0-0 score at the intermission. John Brown rallied for a 9-4 shooting advantage in the first half, and continued into the second half by posting another 13 more to finish with a 22-8 margin in shots.

Freshman Kyle Hix posted his second-straight clean sheet and the third shutout in his last four outings with two second-half saves. In the last four contest, John Brown has out-scored it opposition by a 15-2 margin.

All four Golden Eagle goals came within a 14-minute span, beginning with Acuna's header at the back post off the service from sophomore Alonso Arrieta in the 62nd minute. Under two minutes later, Carballo scored his first of the night after picking off a poor backwards pass from the Panhandle State midfield. Off the quick counter-attack, Carballo raced inside the 18 and chipped goalkeeper Javier Torres to double the John Brown lead and offer an insurance goal.

Carballo wasn't done, however, as eight minutes later in the 72nd minute, freshman Alejandro Ramirez played a ball out wide to senior Cooper McCombs on the right wing for a service. The service found Zamarron at the back post, who leapt and made an acrobatic header pass into the box that found Carballo's feet. While Carballo's first offering was blocked by the defense, he ripped the rebound into the goal for his second of the afternoon and fourth of the season.

With the pressure mounting for the Aggies to generate some offense, a restart at midfield was played into the Golden Eagle box. The ball was won in the air by sophomore Ivan Garcia, as his header sprang the counter-attack into action. Carballo quickly sent a leading pass through the OPSU back line to an oncoming Zamarron, who needed just one dribble past Torres before slipping his 13th goal of the season into the awning goal to complete the scoring.

JBU 1, Oklahoma City 0

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Jacob Zamarron potted his 12th of the season from the line seven minutes into the contest, and freshman Kyle Hix posted a new career high saves in the John Brown University men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Oklahoma City at Brian Harvey Field on Saturday (Oct. 16) afternoon.

Hix made a career-high seven saves to cement his second clean sheet in three matches, and Zamarron buried the penalty kick that he earned in the seventh minute of play, improving to 4-of-5 in his career from the stripe.

Zamarron snuck in behind the Stars' (7-5-0, 1-4-0 Sooner Athletic) back line and made a move around keeper Danilo Vilani before the keeper took Zamarron down. Initially shown a red, officials reversed it to just a yellow, but the attempt granted the Golden Eagles (5-7-0, 3-2-0) wouldn't be revoked, offering Zamarron a chance to complete his effort.