ON TAP

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Central^6 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Central^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Coyle at Oaks^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Vilonia at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Oklahoma Panhandle State^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7 p.m.

Kansas at Nowata^7 p.m.

Talihina at Colcord^7 p.m.

Watts at Arkoma^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at NAIA Mid-States Classic

COLLEGE SOCCER

Mid-America Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Wayland Baptist^1 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Science and Arts^5 p.m.

JBU men at Science and Arts^7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Langston at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

5A-West Conference Meet^TBA

October 28

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.

October 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ozark Christian at JBU women^5:35 p.m.

Toilet Paper Game

Barclay at JBU men^7:35 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LR Parkview at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Sperry at Kansas^7 p.m.

Colcord at Porter^7 p.m.

Keota at Watts^7 p.m.

Oaks at Sasakwa^7 p.m.

October 30

COLLEGE SOCCER

Southwestern Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Central Christian at JBU^1 p.m.

