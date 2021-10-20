ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Thursday's games
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Central^6 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Central^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Coyle at Oaks^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Vilonia at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Oklahoma Panhandle State^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7 p.m.
Kansas at Nowata^7 p.m.
Talihina at Colcord^7 p.m.
Watts at Arkoma^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at NAIA Mid-States Classic
COLLEGE SOCCER
Mid-America Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.
Mid-America Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Wayland Baptist^1 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs JV at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Science and Arts^5 p.m.
JBU men at Science and Arts^7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Langston at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
5A-West Conference Meet^TBA
October 28
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.
October 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ozark Christian at JBU women^5:35 p.m.
Toilet Paper Game
Barclay at JBU men^7:35 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LR Parkview at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Sperry at Kansas^7 p.m.
Colcord at Porter^7 p.m.
Keota at Watts^7 p.m.
Oaks at Sasakwa^7 p.m.
October 30
COLLEGE SOCCER
Southwestern Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central Christian at JBU^1 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.