OPINION: A cousin visits

Around 10 years ago, my interest in family history led to an online friendship with a Texas relative I never remembered meeting as a child, though she swears we did. Lana is my father's cousin, so she is a once-removed cousin, but there is just a year difference in our ages. She said she was about 11 years old when she first saw my siblings and me at her grandmother's house, with whom she was staying. According to her, she did approach us and gave a greeting, but we were too shy or terrified to respond. Unfortunately, I still can't remember the event.

Her mother, Adele, was the youngest sister of the Kuykendall clan. Lana didn't refer to her as "mother" or "mom," just her first name. Adele was not cut out for mothering or being a wife, so her mother, my great-grandmother Kuykendall, raised Lana and her two brothers. Our memories of Great-Grandma Kuykendall are few, but we remember her as a stern woman, as Lana verified with many anecdotes. She is the same woman who "cured" her husband of drinking by slamming his head with a frying pan. She was well into her 80s when we visited, and never moved out of her chair, smiled or said a word to us kids.

I got the impression that Lana's life wasn't easy. "Mama," as Lana referred to her grandmother, was strict and quick with a belt or broom. Unfortunately, Lana and her brothers seemed to always be on Mama's wrong side. Mama had a drawer full of candies which she never offered to the kids but would eat the sweets in front of them, just to torment. Adele complained of never having enough money, but her children often saw her bring bags of clothes into the house. They were for her, not the kids, though. It seems her jobs paid only enough to supply her with goods, with little left for Lana and her siblings. Other family members whispered of embezzlement.

We emailed, texted and sometimes phoned for ten years. Lana had many stories concerning my father's family in Eastland and helped fill in some of Dad's tales. I quickly realized she was the last connection to his side of the family, so I encouraged her to find the time to come and tell us more in person. She is retired from teaching and her interest in plants and gardening, which consumes most of her time, made her hesitant to plan a trip. She had also battled cancer a couple of years ago, evidently bad enough that doctors gave her little chance to recover, but she beat the odds. The covid pandemic was a detriment to travel as well. Her husband was reluctant to let her travel alone and he could not take time off to go with her.

She finally decided to make the trip, but only if a carload of plants from her Southern Texas home accompanied her. I told her we could always use more greenery, so a date was agreed upon, and she spent a few days with us. She got along great with my wife; they had much in common. We took her to the Botanical Gardens in Fayetteville, and she impressed us (and the Garden tour guides) with her knowledge of plants and butterflies. She met my mom and became fast friends.

But mostly we just talked, telling stories about our childhoods and the antics of my father's kin. She was very open about her history. She had had numerous surgeries for various cancers and digestive problems. Her hip surgeries did not go as well as they could have and they slowed her gait. She lost her younger brother to a medical complication in 2006 and her oldest to covid last December. Her father died at the age of 49 when she was 16 and Adele passed in 2007 in a nursing home. Lana has two daughters and one son, plus a grandson from her eldest girl. Her son and grandson are closest to her. Her daughters are independent and have their own way of living, which often causes rifts to form.

All in all, I found her life to be rather sad. Still, she persists in doing what she can, grateful to have a supportive husband who understands her moods. She derives much solace from growing plants, which are no doubt easier to nurture than children. I dug up some Ozark ferns from our yard as a gift for her to take back to Texas and as a returned favor for the plants she brought to us. Last Thursday, she headed back to San Antonio after a tearful goodbye on her part, grateful to have strengthened ties with family so long apart. I felt that we sent some hope back with her.

She texted us the following morning. On the way home her grandson called to say that his mom had checked into a Houston hospital a few weeks ago without informing the rest of the family. Lana went straight there to find her eldest was seriously ill with cancer. So once again, she faces a familiar disease, but this time it attacked her child. I don't know the outcome yet, but I know Lana is strong enough to cope.

And she now has more family who can support her through another crisis, no matter what.