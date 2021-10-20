Sign in
Roy Chesney Poetry Contest winners

October 20, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Writers Guild announced winners of the annual Roy Chesney Poetry Contest at its meeting Oct. 11. The contest theme was "A Coming Storm." Winners were: 1st Prize ‚Äî Michael Marks for "Beckoning," 2nd Prize ‚Äî Stephen T. Beers for "Immersed," 3rd ‚Äî Sara Anderson for "The Quiet Before." Lily White and Angel Salomon-January received Honorable Mentions. Tim McCord spoke to the group on behalf of the Roy Chesney Foundation and outlined the life of Mr. Chesney. Pictured (from left) are Salomon-January, McCord and Anderson.

