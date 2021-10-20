Roy Chesney Poetry Contest winners

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Writers Guild announced winners of the annual Roy Chesney Poetry Contest at its meeting Oct. 11. The contest theme was "A Coming Storm." Winners were: 1st Prize ‚Äî Michael Marks for "Beckoning," 2nd Prize ‚Äî Stephen T. Beers for "Immersed," 3rd ‚Äî Sara Anderson for "The Quiet Before." Lily White and Angel Salomon-January received Honorable Mentions. Tim McCord spoke to the group on behalf of the Roy Chesney Foundation and outlined the life of Mr. Chesney. Pictured (from left) are Salomon-January, McCord and Anderson.

