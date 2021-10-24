Arrests and citations

Oct. 11

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Raquiez Quantel Junior, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 12

• Tony Eugene Barnes, 55, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile. 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Lahorn Alexander Hoskins, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 13

• Juvenile. 16, cited in connection with communicating a false alarm.

• Joel Justus Slaton, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 14

• Hector Alfonso Quintero Jr, 21, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heaven Lee Ellis, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Robin Edmundo Alvarez, 31, cited in the connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 15

• Talessa Dawn Adams, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Luis D Padilla-Cruz, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 16

• Chance Michael Green, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.

• Clifford Dale Randel III, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Baldwin Padilla, 35, arrested in connection with aggravated assault x2.

• Erik Patrick Franky Lane, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Alex L Garcia Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Thomas Ray Jetton, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Enrike Zamora Jr, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 17

• Troy Allen Birkes, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property x2; breaking or entering.

• Jaclyn Leanna Watkins, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.