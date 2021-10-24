Arrests and citations

Oct. 11
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Raquiez Quantel Junior, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 12
• Tony Eugene Barnes, 55, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile. 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Lahorn Alexander Hoskins, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 13
• Juvenile. 16, cited in connection with communicating a false alarm.
• Joel Justus Slaton, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 14
• Hector Alfonso Quintero Jr, 21, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heaven Lee Ellis, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Robin Edmundo Alvarez, 31, cited in the connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 15
• Talessa Dawn Adams, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Luis D Padilla-Cruz, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 16
• Chance Michael Green, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.
• Clifford Dale Randel III, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• James Baldwin Padilla, 35, arrested in connection with aggravated assault x2.
• Erik Patrick Franky Lane, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Alex L Garcia Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Thomas Ray Jetton, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Enrike Zamora Jr, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 17
• Troy Allen Birkes, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property x2; breaking or entering.
• Jaclyn Leanna Watkins, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.