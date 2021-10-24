Classic Cruisers

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Lendeal Parton drove his '34 Ford Panel to Cruise Night on Saturday, Oct. 16. Parton has owned the vehicle since 2004 and had the paint job, and logo added a year later.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Mark and Diane Miller brought a 1929 Ford Phaeton to Cruise Night on Saturday, Oct. 16. The vehicle has a 40-horse power engine. Miller said he was not going to enter it into any shows but plans to drive it around town.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Roger Smith drove his 1930 DeSoto to Cruise Night on Saturday, Oct. 16. The vehicle is a Chrysler production model and has a 350 stock Chevy engine. Smith, also known as "Maverick," was part of the Roadrunners car club in Enid, Okla.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

