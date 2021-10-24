Colcord, Kansas, Oaks pick up wins

Colcord (Okla.) scored 37 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second to take a 58-0 lead at halftime. The Hornets went on to a 70-8 victory over Talihina in District A-8 play in Colcord on Friday night.

Colcord rushed for 281 yards and had 331 yards of total offense.

Eyan Williams had a 30-yard interception return for Colcord's first score. Stormy Odle had touchdown runs of 27 and 52 yards, while Stone Mayberry ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Williams a 1-yard score, all in the first quarter.

Trey Duncan ran for a touchdown and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Gabe Winfield had a 26-yard TD run.

Manuel Bocanegra had a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Malachi January had a 18-yard run in the fourth.

Odle rushed for 87 yards to lead the Hornets, while he completed 3 of 3 passes for 47 yards.

Winfield had two interceptions on defense, while Williams also had his pick six.

Colcord plays at Porter (4-4, 4-1) on Friday night.

Kansas 44, Nowata 20

Kansas (Okla.) snapped a five-game losing streak with a win at Nowata on Friday.

The Comets (2-6, 1-4 District 2A-8) are back in action for their final home game Friday against Sperry.

Oaks 28, Coyle 12

Oaks-Mission (Okla.) picked up another win Thursday against Coyle in District C-4 action.

The Warriors (6-2, 4-1) play at Sasakwa (6-1, 4-1) on Friday in a key district game.

Arkoma 46, Watts 0

Watts fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in District B-6 with the shutout loss at Arkoma.

Watts is back in action on Friday at home versus Keota.