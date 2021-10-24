Covid cases drop to single digits

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw six active cases of covid-19 among students and three among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were eight and there were none among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 26 while only two staff members was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There was one new coronavirus cases among students and two quarantines from cases that originated within the district and no new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 10 and no staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 236 among students and 51 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled at 1,042 and 15 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 495 and 40 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

John Brown University (JBU) has had nine active student cases with none in isolation on-campus and nine in isolation off-campus, according to jbu.edu. There were six students in quarantine.

Two staff members were reported at JBU and those staff members are in isolation. There were 44 cumulative cases and 45 cumulative quarantines.