JBU volleyball loses at Oklahoma Panhandle State

GOODWELL, Okla. -- Despite 12 terminations apiece from freshmen Julie Milligan and Taylor Golmen, the John Brown University volleyball team fell in four sets (25-22, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18) at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Friday evening inside Anchor D. Arena.

Golmen finished an extremely efficient evening hitting .478 (12-1-23) and contributed a pair of block-assists, but no other Golden Eagle (13-14, 7-8 Sooner Athletic Conference) attacker finished over .200 on the evening as the Aggie blocking effort produced 13.0 total blocks.

Neither team hit well, as the hosts finished .135 (40-21-141) and John Brown at .146 (49-26-158), but OPSU produced four players with at least five blocks, led by Idalisia Agbaosi's seven rejections. Eduarda Souza produced six and Zoe Fry and Keera Parks each posted five of their own.

Facing a 2-0 hole, the Golden Eagles pulled back to within one with a commanding 25-12 third-set victory behind a .316 (14-2-38) mark. Golmen notched five kills and sophomore Savanna Riney had four terminations in the set that featured a 13-1 set-ending run to put Panhandle State back on its heels.

The hosts responded, however, and ended the match in four by racing out to an 11-5 lead in the fourth, never looking back.

The Aggie's (18-9, 10-6) Essence West led all players with 20 kills on .326 hitting.

Junior Jillian Blackman dug up 25 Panhandle State attacks to lead the match, while junior Lauren Cloud passed out 24 assists and produced two of John Brown's unusually low four service aces in the match.

John Brown was scheduled to play at Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday afternoon. Results were not available at presstime.