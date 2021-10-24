Junior high football teams lose in Springdale

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team was defeated 42-14 on Thursday night against Springdale Central in Springdale.

The Panthers trailed 20-14 midway through the third period before Central scored the final 22 points to put the game away.

Gio Flores ran for both of Siloam Springs' touchdowns, one in the second quarter and one in the third.

The Panthers (4-5) will now host Fayetteville White for championship week. The date and time will be announced at a later date.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-graders saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday with a 22-14 loss at Springdale Central.

The Panthers (5-3) will host Bentonville Lincoln on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-graders were defeated 32-0 on Thursday against Springdale Hellstern.

Siloam Springs (0-6-2) is back in action on Thursday at home against Bentonville Lincoln.