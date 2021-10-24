Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Junior high volleyball wraps up season at Farmington

Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped a 2-0 loss at Farmington on Tuesday in the season's final game.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-21 and lost the second 25-11. The Lady Panthers went 8-8 in regular games, not including tournaments.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-graders were defeated 2-0 at Farmington on Tuesday.

Farmington won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-15.

The eighth-graders finished the season with a 13-7-1 record.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-graders defeated Farmington 2-0 on Tuesday in Farmington.

Siloam Springs won the first set 25-18 and completed the sweep 25-14 in the second set.

The seventh-graders finished the season 10-6.

Print Headline: Junior high volleyball wraps up season at Farmington

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT