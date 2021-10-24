Junior high volleyball wraps up season at Farmington

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped a 2-0 loss at Farmington on Tuesday in the season's final game.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-21 and lost the second 25-11. The Lady Panthers went 8-8 in regular games, not including tournaments.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-graders were defeated 2-0 at Farmington on Tuesday.

Farmington won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-15.

The eighth-graders finished the season with a 13-7-1 record.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-graders defeated Farmington 2-0 on Tuesday in Farmington.

Siloam Springs won the first set 25-18 and completed the sweep 25-14 in the second set.

The seventh-graders finished the season 10-6.