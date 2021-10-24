Lady Panthers' season ends with loss to Vilonia

The Siloam Springs volleyball team's season came to an end Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to Vilonia at home on senior night at Panther Activity Center.

Vilonia won the first set 25-21 and then went to 25-20 and 25-22 in sets two and three, respectively.

The Lady Panthers (3-23-1, 1-13) honored their five seniors prior to the match -- Jensen Kelly, Cami Hulbert, Emma Norberg, Regan Riley and Allison Williamson -- who played for the final time for Siloam Springs.

"Hard to say goodbye after you've spent four to five months with them and gotten to know them outside of volleyball," said head coach Joellen Wright. "They become your kids."

Once the match started, Vilonia went on a 7-3 run to turn a 7-7 tie in the first set into a 14-10 lead. The Lady Eagles (10-13, 6-8), who were also playing their last match of the season, maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Siloam Springs closed to within 21-19 on a kill from sophomore Jetta Broquard but couldn't get any closer.

Vilonia led 10-7 in the second set and watched Siloam Springs rip off six straight points to take a 13-10 lead. However, Vilonia answered with a 11-1 run to take a 21-14 lead, which included a pair of kills from hitter Hope Johnson.

Siloam Springs answered again with a 5-1 run to get within 22-19 after a kill from Anna Wleklinski and two from Broquard, but Vilonia won three of the next four points to take a 25-20 win.

"We tried to mix up some offense, went to some different people, tried to stay unpredictable," Wright said. "In the end, we just couldn't put the ball down. To their credit, they're fairly scrappy and one of the best Vilonia teams I've ever seen."

The third set was tied at 11 when Vilonia went on a 9-3 run to go up 20-14. Siloam Springs made one last charge, pulling within 24-22 after a Riley kill. A kill from Kayley Kennemer for Vilonia ended the match.

Broquard led the Lady Panthers with five kills and three aces.

"It was good to see the sophomore leading the pack in aces and kills," Wright said of Broquard. "I was proud of how she finished."

Riley had four kills, while Norberg and Faith Ellis each had three kills and Wleklinski three kills, 13 digs and 11 assists.

Cressa Soucie had 11 assists. Cailee Johnson led with 38 digs, while Kelly had 15 digs.

In junior varsity action, the Lady Panthers defeated Vilonia 2-1.

"I thought our JV kids had a great night in their match and their fight," Wright said. "That's a bright spot."

On Tuesday, Siloam Springs was swept at Van Buren 3-0.

Now the Lady Panthers will head into their offseason with work to do, Wright said.

"We've got to develop some kids that can put the ball down," she said. "There's some coming. Our ninth-grade had a really successful season. One of the best seasons we've had since 2013 or 2012. It will be really interesting to see what the spring brings."