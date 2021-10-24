Obituaries

Etta Marish Turpin

Etta Marish Turpin, 77, of Watts, Okla., died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Alexander Turpin and Norah Lindsey-Turpin.

She was a cook at McDonald's and recently worked 10 years at the local Hardees.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald Turpin.

She is survived by her sister, Della Elmore, and husband, Troy of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; Nieces and nephews, Glenda Madison, Joann Calvo, Ray Casto Jr, and Jesse Casto; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Theresa Diane Witcher

Theresa Diane Witcher, 57, of Decatur, Arkansas, died on October 21, 2021, at home. She was born on October 3, 1964, to Edward "Ed" Deason Sr. and Lucy Conner Deason.

Theresa is survived by her husband Tim of the home; two daughters, Shayle Witcher of Decatur, Arkansas and Jori King and husband Tyler of Gentry, Arkansas; sister, Helen Montgomery of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brothers, Jack Freeman of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Ed Deason Jr. of Gentry, Arkansas, Shane Deason of Gentry, Arkansas; father and mother-in-law, Eli and Melinda Witcher of Gravette, Arkansas; granddaughter, Maebri King; and grandson; Sutton King.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gravette, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY