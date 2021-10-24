Siloam Springs city directors vote to retain City Administrator Phillip Patterson

City directors voted to retain City Administrator Phillip Patterson for another year during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The directors discussed Patterson's annual evaluation during a two-hour, 30-minute executive session. They voted unanimously to retain the city administrator and offer him a five percent Cost of Living Average (COLA) raise. Patterson's current salary is $136,375, he said.

Patterson did not release a dollar amount because the raise is subject to the passing of the 2022 budget, he said. City directors have had two workshops concerning the new budget and one more workshop scheduled for November 2. A fourth workshop may be necessary due to lengthy discussions during the most recent workshop.

During the meeting, the directors also passed a budget amendment centering on placing a guardrail and installing landscaping (Spicata Liriope), which will not require frequent mowing at the retention pond by the "Welcome to Siloam Springs" sign. The guardrail and landscaping will cost $24,431.

The low bid for the project would cost $11,848 for the guardrail installation and $12,583 for the landscaping work, according to a staff report prepared by City Engineer Justin Bland on October 8.

Staff will also look at planting bushes around the guardrail area to lessen the guardrail's harshness. Director Mindy Hunt thanked city staff for looking into placing the additional foliage around the railing.

The decision to place the guardrail stems from two vehicular accidents where two separate vehicles crashed into the pond, and a mower crashed into the pond in May, which caused severe injuries to a city worker.

City directors also approved the following items during the meeting:

• Workshop minutes for the October 5 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the October 5 meeting.

• Resolution 53-21 concerning the participation in settlement of an opioid case with the Arkansas Municipal League's Municipal Legal Defense Program.

• Placing Ordinance 21-20 regarding the vacation of an unnamed right-of-way for 613 East University Street on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 21-21 concerning the rezoning of 613 E. University St. from I-1 (Industrial) to R-3 (Residential Two-Family) on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Update on 2021-2022 board goals.

• Chamber of Commerce third-quarter report.

• Main Street Siloam Springs third-quarter report.

• Siloam Springs History Museum third-quarter report.

• Administrator's report.