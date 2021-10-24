West Siloam Springs director of public works resigns

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority voted to accept the resignation of Keith Morgan, director of public works, during the town meeting Monday.

Morgan gave a verbal resignation on Oct. 7 according to Town Attorney Bryce Harp. The board met in executive session to discuss Morgan's resignation. After returning from executive session, the board voted 4-0 with Trustee/Municipal Authority Member Marty Thompson absent from the meeting.

After accepting Morgan's resignation, the board voted to authorize Mayor Rhonda Wise to settle any potential claims related to Morgan's resignation and to hire Chisum Devoe as the new director of public works.

The municipal authority took the same action of Morgan's resignation, potential claims by Morgan, and the hiring of Devoe without going into executive session.

No details regarding Morgan's resignation were given by the board of trustees and Morgan was contacted multiple times but did not respond to inquiries.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also discussed and voted on the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes for the board of trustees and municipal authority meetings for Sept. 28.

• Hearing reports from town officials: Kris Kirk, CPA; Assistant Police Chief Charles Vaughn; Waylon Chandler reporting for code enforcement and the planning and zoning commission; Wise; Harp and Raymond Anderson reporting for the office of the director of public works.

• Approving purchase orders for September 2021: General PO numbers 34634-34697 for a total of $146,424; EMS PO number 132 for $20,060 and Park PO number 7 for $30.

• Approving the formation of an IT Advisory Committee. Members of the committee will include Vice-Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice-Chair/Assistant Town Clerk Linda Dixon; Thompson and Town/Water Clerk Colleen McGuire.

• Tabling the matter of accepting coronavirus relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) until more clarity on the matter is received.

• Approving annual salary adjustments for supervisors and department heads to take effect the first day of August for each fiscal year in the amount between two to five percent.

• Approving a retroactive longevity raise of four percent for the months of March to July and a five percent raise from August to the present day for supervisors and department heads.

• Tabling a vote on adopting a sexual harassment policy until one is drafted.

• Approving a business license for Sassafras 412 Vintage which will be located at 7819 Hwy 412.

• Approving the purchase of new uniform codes that went into effect by order of the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission (OUBCC) in the amount between $1,500 to $2,500.

• Approving proposed amendments to Chapter 11 of the West Siloam Springs Code of Ordinances.

• Approving purchase orders for September 2021: Water PO numbers 12159-12200 for a total of $183,818; Street PO numbers 1630-1634 for a total of $5,569 and Meter PO numbers 715-719 for a total of $257.

• Approving any action on new matters that could not have been anticipated prior to the posting of the agenda.