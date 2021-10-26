Community Digest

Morgan Nick display

The Siloam Springs Public Library hase a poster display of missing persons through Friday, Oct. 29. This display is sponsored by the Arkansas Attorney General and the Morgan Nick Foundation. This foundation was formed after Morgan Nick went was kidnapped in 1995 in Alma. Siloam Springs has posters of missing persons from Benton and Washington County.

Siloam Springs Writers Guild to hear Clark

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road. Please enter from the west side parking lot. Carl Clark will speak on "Ambassadors -- Representing Values and Viewpoints in Writing." Admission is free. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend this event. Monthly assignments on the topic, "The Very Best Family in the World," may be sent to [email protected] by Nov. 1. Prose is a maximum of 750 words, poetry -- a quatrain or three or more stanzas.

American Legion Veterans Day Program

The Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 will host a Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the American Legion Community Hall. The program will be dedicated to all veterans currently serving and those that are no longer on active duty. There will be patriotic music, a 13 Folds Flag Presentation by the Post Honor Guard and special speeches by Mayor Judy Nation and State Representative Robin Lundstrom. Everyone is welcome to attend, especially veterans and their family and friends. Refreshments will be provided after the program by the American Legion Auxiliary.

For more information please contact: Jerry Cavness, Service Officer Post 29 479-228-3561 [email protected]

VFW Veterans Day Program

Siloam Springs High School and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 will be hosting the 2021 Veterans Day program at the SSHS, located at 700 Progress Avenue in Siloam Springs, at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Martha Cothren, a retired Social Studies/History teacher from Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock will be the guest speaker. Cothren, back in 2005, imparted a lesson to her students on the value of freedom. She was awarded the 'Teacher of the Year' award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 2006. For more information call Frank Lee at 479-549-7313 or email at [email protected]

P.E.O Pecan Sale

The Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) is holding its annual sale of pecans through Dec. 15. P.E.O. Chapter T will sell one-pound bags of fresh crop pecans for $12 each. Funds will go to scholarships for women and girls continuing their education. To order a bag please call 479-427-1384 or email [email protected]

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Dr. Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups. Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists accepting applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Bookstore at the Library

Bookstore at the Library currently needs donations of good used books, CDs and DVDs, which can be delivered to the library. It is the mission of the Bookstore to support all children's programming and other library needs. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday 10:30. The bookstore features quality books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.