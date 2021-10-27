Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

2021 Football Schedules

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Aug. 20^Rogers Heritage%^L, 21-13

Aug. 27^at Rogers High^L, 51-40

Sept. 10^at Harrison^L, 35-31

Sept. 17^Pea Ridge^W, 53-14

Sept. 24^at Van Buren*^L, 34-33

Oct. 1^Benton*^L, 66-29

Oct. 8^at Greenwood*^L, 54-17

Oct. 15^Lake Hamilton*^L, 42-7

Oct. 22^at Mountain Home*^L, 42-21

Oct. 29^LR Parkview*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Russellville*^7 p.m.

* 6A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs JV football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Aug. 23^Bentonville^canceled

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^L, 48-8

Sept. 13^Rogers^canceled

Sept. 20^Farmington^W, 27-0

Sept. 27^Gentry^L, 28-14

Oct. 4^Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Rogers Heritage^canceled

Oct. 18^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Aug. 23^Bentonville^L, 41-7

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^L, 44-7

Sept. 7^at Fayetteville White^W, 31-30

Sept. 13^Fayetteville Purple^L, 27-13

Sept. 23^Farmington^W, 28-6

Oct. 4^at Springdale Lakeside^W, 24-7

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^W, 42-14

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^L, 21-20

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^L, 42-14

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^L, 26-6

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^W, 20-14

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^L, 40-18

Sept. 23^Farmington^W, 30-6

Oct. 4^at Springdale Lakeside^W, 28-0

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^W, 22-20

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^W, 32-6

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^L, 22-14

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs seventh-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^L, 44-0

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^L, 26-8

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^L, 24-0

Sept. 23^Farmington^L, 34-0

Sept. 30^at Springdale Sonora^T, 8-8

Oct. 7^Springdale Tyson^L, 20-8

Oct. 14^at Springdale JO Kelly^T, 0-0

Oct. 21^at Springdale Hellstern^L, 32-0

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Colcord (Okla.) Hornets

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Sept. 2^Kansas^W, 39-12

Sept. 10^Afton^W, 62-13

Sept. 17^at Wyandotte^W, 41-0

Sept. 24^Central Sallisaw*^W, 57-0

Oct. 1^at Warner*^L, 22-21

Oct. 8^Gore*^L, 35-26

Oct. 14^at Hulbert*^W, 53-0

Oct. 22^Talihina*^W, 70-8

Oct. 29^at Porter*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Canadian*^7 p.m.

* District A-8

Kansas (Okla.) Comets

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Sept. 2^at Colcord^L, 39-12

Sept. 10^Ketchum^W, 42-0

Sept. 17^Westville^L, 32-14

Sept. 24^at Claremore Sequoyah*^L, 19-0

Oct. 1^Rejoice Christian*^L, 63-26

Oct. 8^at Salina*^L, 21-7

Oct. 14^Adair*^L, 20-12 (OT)

Oct. 22^at Nowata*^W, 44-20

Oct. 29^Sperry*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^at Dewey*^7 p.m.

* District 2A-8

Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Aug. 27^Copan^W, 52-8

Sept. 10^Watts^W, 46-0

Sept. 17^at Webbers Falls^L, 32-8

Sept. 24^at Maud*^L, 32-16

Oct. 1^Wilson*^W, 52-6

Oct. 8^Graham-Dustin*^W, 50-0

Oct. 15^at Midway*^W, 48-46

Oct. 21^Coyle*^W, 28-12

Oct. 29^at Sasakwa*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Bowlegs*^7 p.m.

* District C-4

Watts (Okla.) Engineers

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Sept. 3^Welch^L, 48-0

Sept. 10^at Oaks^L, 46-0

Sept. 17^Wesleyan Christian^L, 45-0

Oct. 1^Webbers Falls^L, 46-0

Oct. 7^at Cave Springs*^L, 36-6

Oct. 14^Gans*^L, 40-34

Oct. 22^at Arkoma*^L, 46-0

Oct. 29^Keota*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^at Summit Christian*^7 p.m.

* District B-6

Print Headline: 2021 Football Schedules

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT