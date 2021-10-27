2021 Football Schedules

Siloam Springs football
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Aug. 20^Rogers Heritage%^L, 21-13
Aug. 27^at Rogers High^L, 51-40
Sept. 10^at Harrison^L, 35-31
Sept. 17^Pea Ridge^W, 53-14
Sept. 24^at Van Buren*^L, 34-33
Oct. 1^Benton*^L, 66-29
Oct. 8^at Greenwood*^L, 54-17
Oct. 15^Lake Hamilton*^L, 42-7
Oct. 22^at Mountain Home*^L, 42-21
Oct. 29^LR Parkview*^7 p.m.
Nov. 5^Russellville*^7 p.m.
* 6A-West Conference
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs JV football
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Aug. 23^Bentonville^canceled
Aug. 30^Bentonville West^L, 48-8
Sept. 13^Rogers^canceled
Sept. 20^Farmington^W, 27-0
Sept. 27^Gentry^L, 28-14
Oct. 4^Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 11^at Rogers Heritage^canceled
Oct. 18^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs ninth-grade football
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Aug. 23^Bentonville^L, 41-7
Aug. 30^Bentonville West^L, 44-7
Sept. 7^at Fayetteville White^W, 31-30
Sept. 13^Fayetteville Purple^L, 27-13
Sept. 23^Farmington^W, 28-6
Oct. 4^at Springdale Lakeside^W, 24-7
Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^W, 42-14
Oct. 14^at Springdale George^L, 21-20
Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^L, 42-14
TBA^Championship Week^TBA
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs eighth-grade football
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^L, 26-6
Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^W, 20-14
Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^L, 40-18
Sept. 23^Farmington^W, 30-6
Oct. 4^at Springdale Lakeside^W, 28-0
Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^W, 22-20
Oct. 14^at Springdale George^W, 32-6
Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^L, 22-14
Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.
TBA^Championship Week^TBA
Siloam Springs seventh-grade football
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^L, 44-0
Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^L, 26-8
Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^L, 24-0
Sept. 23^Farmington^L, 34-0
Sept. 30^at Springdale Sonora^T, 8-8
Oct. 7^Springdale Tyson^L, 20-8
Oct. 14^at Springdale JO Kelly^T, 0-0
Oct. 21^at Springdale Hellstern^L, 32-0
Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.
TBA^Championship Week^TBA
Colcord (Okla.) Hornets
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Sept. 2^Kansas^W, 39-12
Sept. 10^Afton^W, 62-13
Sept. 17^at Wyandotte^W, 41-0
Sept. 24^Central Sallisaw*^W, 57-0
Oct. 1^at Warner*^L, 22-21
Oct. 8^Gore*^L, 35-26
Oct. 14^at Hulbert*^W, 53-0
Oct. 22^Talihina*^W, 70-8
Oct. 29^at Porter*^7 p.m.
Nov. 5^Canadian*^7 p.m.
* District A-8
Kansas (Okla.) Comets
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Sept. 2^at Colcord^L, 39-12
Sept. 10^Ketchum^W, 42-0
Sept. 17^Westville^L, 32-14
Sept. 24^at Claremore Sequoyah*^L, 19-0
Oct. 1^Rejoice Christian*^L, 63-26
Oct. 8^at Salina*^L, 21-7
Oct. 14^Adair*^L, 20-12 (OT)
Oct. 22^at Nowata*^W, 44-20
Oct. 29^Sperry*^7 p.m.
Nov. 5^at Dewey*^7 p.m.
* District 2A-8
Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Aug. 27^Copan^W, 52-8
Sept. 10^Watts^W, 46-0
Sept. 17^at Webbers Falls^L, 32-8
Sept. 24^at Maud*^L, 32-16
Oct. 1^Wilson*^W, 52-6
Oct. 8^Graham-Dustin*^W, 50-0
Oct. 15^at Midway*^W, 48-46
Oct. 21^Coyle*^W, 28-12
Oct. 29^at Sasakwa*^7 p.m.
Nov. 5^Bowlegs*^7 p.m.
* District C-4
Watts (Okla.) Engineers
2021 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time/Result
Sept. 3^Welch^L, 48-0
Sept. 10^at Oaks^L, 46-0
Sept. 17^Wesleyan Christian^L, 45-0
Oct. 1^Webbers Falls^L, 46-0
Oct. 7^at Cave Springs*^L, 36-6
Oct. 14^Gans*^L, 40-34
Oct. 22^at Arkoma*^L, 46-0
Oct. 29^Keota*^7 p.m.
Nov. 5^at Summit Christian*^7 p.m.
* District B-6