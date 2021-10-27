No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: CANDY

ACROSS

1. Good earth

5. Pea soup bone

8. Transport, with a U

12. Top notch

13. Copenhagen native

14. Boggy

15. Who would

16. Play parts

17. "Sesame Street" roommate

18. *World's best-selling candy bar

20. Law school entry requirement, acr.

21. Use a garrote

22. Homer Simpson's exclamation

23. *"Gimme a break" bar

26. Scrimmage line group

30. Dollar

31. Saltwater game fish

34. Hindu workout

35. 4 years for a U.S. President, pl.

37. *Hyde & ___ Boutique candy

38. Seize a throne

39. Popular aquarium performer

40. Germany's National Socialism, for short

42. Ryder Cup peg

43. Excellent

45. Jet setters' vessels

47. Scientist's office

48. Game ragout

50. One from Glasgow

52. *Twizzlers competitor

55. There's none like home?

56. Vocal piece for one

57. Small ladies' handbag

59. Black cat crossing the street, e.g.

60. One with biggest share?

61. Actor Wahlberg

62. Secondary school

63. Follow ems

64. Sheltered, nautically

DOWN

1. Order's partner?

2. Sounds of amazement

3. Any day now

4. a.k.a. hop clover or nonesuch

5. Certain consonant marker

6. Cavern or cave

7. Army ____ hall, or dining room

8. *Who's Kisses?

9. Pavlova or Kournikova

10. Newton, e.g.

11. Caustic chemical

13. One of Fanning sisters

14. Cell dweller

19. Online conversations

22. Cacophony

23. Japanese string instrument, pl.

24. Apathetic

25. 9 a.m. prayer

26. Mischievous Norse deity

27. *Pop Rocks sizzle and pop in it

28. Kind of heron

29. Back of the neck, pl.

32. Back of military formation

33. *Short for Pfefferminz

36. *Chocolate-covered whipped marshmallow (2 words)

38. Savory taste sensation

40. Apprehend

41. Spirit of the woods

44. Not now

46. Auteur's art

48. European finch

49. Goodbye, in Puerto Vallarta

50. Hurtful remark

51. Zoo room

52. Respiratory rattling

53. Et alibi, abbr.

54. "You betcha!"

55. OB-GYN test

58. *Mike and ____ fruity, chewy candy