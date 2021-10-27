No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: CANDY
ACROSS
1. Good earth
5. Pea soup bone
8. Transport, with a U
12. Top notch
13. Copenhagen native
14. Boggy
15. Who would
16. Play parts
17. "Sesame Street" roommate
18. *World's best-selling candy bar
20. Law school entry requirement, acr.
21. Use a garrote
22. Homer Simpson's exclamation
23. *"Gimme a break" bar
26. Scrimmage line group
30. Dollar
31. Saltwater game fish
34. Hindu workout
35. 4 years for a U.S. President, pl.
37. *Hyde & ___ Boutique candy
38. Seize a throne
39. Popular aquarium performer
40. Germany's National Socialism, for short
42. Ryder Cup peg
43. Excellent
45. Jet setters' vessels
47. Scientist's office
48. Game ragout
50. One from Glasgow
52. *Twizzlers competitor
55. There's none like home?
56. Vocal piece for one
57. Small ladies' handbag
59. Black cat crossing the street, e.g.
60. One with biggest share?
61. Actor Wahlberg
62. Secondary school
63. Follow ems
64. Sheltered, nautically
DOWN
1. Order's partner?
2. Sounds of amazement
3. Any day now
4. a.k.a. hop clover or nonesuch
5. Certain consonant marker
6. Cavern or cave
7. Army ____ hall, or dining room
8. *Who's Kisses?
9. Pavlova or Kournikova
10. Newton, e.g.
11. Caustic chemical
13. One of Fanning sisters
14. Cell dweller
19. Online conversations
22. Cacophony
23. Japanese string instrument, pl.
24. Apathetic
25. 9 a.m. prayer
26. Mischievous Norse deity
27. *Pop Rocks sizzle and pop in it
28. Kind of heron
29. Back of the neck, pl.
32. Back of military formation
33. *Short for Pfefferminz
36. *Chocolate-covered whipped marshmallow (2 words)
38. Savory taste sensation
40. Apprehend
41. Spirit of the woods
44. Not now
46. Auteur's art
48. European finch
49. Goodbye, in Puerto Vallarta
50. Hurtful remark
51. Zoo room
52. Respiratory rattling
53. Et alibi, abbr.
54. "You betcha!"
55. OB-GYN test
58. *Mike and ____ fruity, chewy candy