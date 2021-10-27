Fall colors in Siloam Springs

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The lush green at city lake begins its change to bright orange as the temperature turns cooler.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The bright fall colors of the trees contrast the blue waters of City Lake Park on Saturday evening.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The new ADA fishing pier and adaptive kayak launch sits ready for use in the early Saturday evening.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A heard of cows grazing in a pasture as the fall colors in the background brightly shine in the sun.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Isaac Fuller (left), and Elli Nauman share a snack at City Lake Park on Satudary night as the weather changes from warm to cool.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A duck hunts in City Park stares out at Sager Creek in an attempt to find food.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs clock reads 6:50 p.m. as the sun begins to set in Twin Springs Park. In the background are the fall scene set up by the Parks and Recreation division and the gazebo sit in the background.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Fall colors radiate in Twin Springs Park as a spring in Sager Creek rises from the creek.

