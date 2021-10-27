Final week to request absentee ballot for Delaware County election

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the Nov. 9 election is approaching and applications must be received by the Delaware County (Okla.) Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by Crystal January, Delaware County Election Board secretary.

The Nov. 9 election will be a special election where voters will vote on a proposition for Colcord Public Schools, according to a sample ballot. In the proposition, voters will decide whether Colcord Public Schools will incur debt by issuing bonds in the sum of $6,840,000, the ballot states.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at www.oklahoma.gov/elections.ovp, the release states. Applications are also available at the county election board or can. be downloaded at www.oklahoma.gov/elections, the release states.

"In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it's easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email," January said in the press release.

January reminded voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application and that it is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person, the release states.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the county election board at 918-253-8762 or [email protected]

The Delaware County Election Board is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 225 S. 5th St., Jay, Oklahoma, the release states.