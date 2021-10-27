Golden Eagles buzzing with optimism

On the heels of a shortened 2020-2021 basketball season, filled with covid-19 regulations, quarantines, cancellations, rescheduled games, social distanced crowds and awkwardness, the John Brown men's basketball team is looking forward to a more "normal" season in 2021-22.

"It just seems like a dream now," eighth-year JBU head coach Jason Beschta said of the 15-game schedule played last January and February. "Last year was a foggy daze. I feel like we've all tried to put it out of our minds."

A return to normalcy takes a big step this week with the return of one of JBU's most famous athletic traditions. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to open their 2021-22 season at 7:35 p.m. Friday when they host Barclay (Kan.) at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the Toilet Paper Game at Bill George Arena.

The Toilet Paper Game was not held last season. This year's Toilet Paper Game will be the 38th in the program's history.

In an announcement on JBU's web site, attendance for this year's Toilet Paper Game will be limited to current students, faculty/staff, booster club members and families of basketball and cheer student athletes. Attendance will be open to the community at large for the remainder of the season, the announcement states.

John Brown finished last season 8-7 overall and 6-6 in Sooner Athletic Conference games. But the Golden Eagles had covid-19 issues early in the year, which helped lead to an 0-3 start, and the team never really could get on a roll.

With its top 10 scorers back from last year, optimism is high around the program.

"Everybody within the program has really high expectations," Beschta said. "Realistic, but very high expectations."

The Golden Eagles return two All-Americans in Luke Harper and Densier Carnes, along with the Sooner Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in Ira Perrier. Add in some seasoned returners and JBU feels like it should once again contend in the SAC.

"I just think that our group, if you're around them, there's something special about this group," Beschta said. "On the court and off the court."

Harper, a 6-3 senior guard, missed the first three games of last season but returned to average 19.2 points in 12 games. He was second team All-Conference after earning All-American and first team All-Conference honors his sophomore year in 2019-20.

Beschta said the Golden Eagles are looking for more ways for Harper to influence the outcome of a game.

"We all know he can do it scoring," Beschta said. "His assists numbers have been OK. We just need the ball in his hands more, playmaking for others. There's so many levels to his game. I think a couple of those haven't been tapped yet."

Carnes, a 6-5 senior, earned All-America honorable mention and first team All-Conference honors the last two seasons. Last season, he averaged 15.9 points and led the team at 6.6 rebounds per game. Carnes was the league's defensive player of the year in 2019-20.

"He's probably the most well-rounded player in the league," Beschta said of Carnes. "Now he's embraced being a 'star' kind of player. Luke's always been comfortable being a star. Densier had to learn to be comfortable with that."

Senior post Brenton Toussaint, 6-5, is in his sixth season with the program, having used a medical redshirt in 2019-20 and the extra year of eligibility from covid last year. Toussaint is one of the Golden Eagles' most physical players inside. He started all 15 games last year and averaged 5.5 points and had a 66.7 field goal percentage (38 of 57).

"Brent is back to the old Brent," Beschta said. "He's an even better Brent. Last year he was trying to get comfortable with his knee injury. This year in practice, he's punched a couple of dunks back to back that had our jaws dropped. He's expanded his game a little bit, learned to think the game. He plays within himself so well. He's so good defensively at drawing charges. He's poised to have his best year for us."

Perrier, a 6-4 guard, averaged 5.7 points per game, but his real work came elsewhere, leading the team with 40 assists, averaging 5.6 rebounds, which was second on the the team, along with 15 steals and three blocks.

"With us having multiple scorers, having a guy like Ira that does everything else is invaluable," Beschta said. "He's our anchor on defense. It's not just because he can guard; he can make everything else better defensively. He can cover all the holes."

Senior Rokas Grabliauskas, 6-4, is a big versatile guard who has run the Golden Eagles' offense the last several seasons. He averaged 5.1 points last year and struggled some after an early bout with covid-19.

In his absence, junior D.J. Ellis (8.3 ppg, 2.1 apg, 3.1 rpg) stepped in and played well. Ellis returns this season at a guard, which could allow the Golden Eagles to play Grabliauskas in other spots on the court, Beschta said.

"Rokas has a versatility to him," Beschta said. "He could be a point guard or a wing or even consider him as a four (post)."

"D.J. was our fourth leading scorer. He's been so good. His confidence is off the charts. We all believe in him a lot."

Sophomore guard Noah Taylor, 5-10, was third on the team in scoring last season at 9.1 points per game and hit 35 of 90 (38.9 percent) from behind the 3-point line. Taylor was a nice surprise last season, Beschta said.

"At this time last year we were questioning whether (Taylor) would get in for minutes," Beschta said. "He got a chance and just jumped on it. He can shoot the ball so well and with range. He brings so much energy."

Junior guard James Beckom (6-3) and junior post Nemanja Obradovic (6-9) are also back and look to contribute.

"James has potential to be the best offensive rebounder on team," Beschta said. "For him it's can you value the basketball better? Nemanja, one-on-one, is one of the best post players in the league. He has such good moves around basket. He's got to finish."

Beschta also believes 6-1 junior Payton Guiot, another player who played at Link Year Prep (Mo.) and played two seasons at Northeastern State (Okla.), will also contribute.

"He's a guard that from the moment we got him, as a coaching staff, we said it would be hard to believe he won't be in our top four to five scoring-wise. He's a good shooter off the dribble. He's a special player."

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown guard Luke Harper takes the ball to the basket against Langston (Okla.) during a game last season.