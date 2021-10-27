HEALTHY LIVING: Treat yourself by tricking out Halloween

This year, make it a lean Halloween by turning the candy-centric holiday into a healthy, active celebration.

Make healthy eating and regular exercise part of your everyday lives. Rather than instituting a Halloween candy ban and spoiling everyone's fun, allow your family to enjoy sweet treats in moderation while using the holiday as a launching point for a healthier lifestyle. These ideas can help you get started:

• Get your walk on. The trick-or-treat trek can go a long way toward helping you meet your daily goal of 10,000 steps. Add an element of friendly competition by challenging other parents in your children's circle of friends to a steps competition.

• Join in the fun and games. Make a Halloween scavenger hunt that gets you and your little ones dashing through the house and around the yard. Put on a playlist with your favorite ghoulish tunes and have a dance party.

• Lose yourself. Another great way to go for your steps goal is to ramble through a corn maze or pumpkin patch.

• Make healthy treats together. Your children are more likely to try alternatives to candy if they have a hand in selecting and preparing them. Playing with healthy foods together is a great way to keep your sweet tooth in check, too.

• Sort the sweets. When trick-or-treating is over, have your children weed out any candy they don't like that much and get it out of the house. Send it in care packages to service members, give it to your coworkers or, as a last resort, throw it away -- just don't keep it at home to tempt you.

• Take a hike. Depending on where you live, fall colors may be at their peak around Halloween. Get your blood pumping before the costumes come on with a hike through the woods.

End Halloween on a healthy note

Need something delicious and nutritious after a chilly, appetite-inducing evening of trailing your little trick-or-treaters from house to house? This pumpkin soup will warm and fill you up.

Ingredients

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

2 tbsp. margarine

2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. chili powder

2 cans (29 oz. total) vegetable broth, low-sodium

1 3/4 cups pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp. salt

dash cayenne pepper

2 tbsp. lime juice

Instructions

Soften onion and red pepper by sautéing with margarine. Add corn, jalapenos, garlic and chili powder and sauté for two additional minutes. Mix in broth, pumpkin, salt and cayenne pepper and bring to a boil. Once the soup is boiling, reduce heat, cover and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add lime juice.

Nutrition Information

Makes seven servings.

Total calories: 120

Total fat: 4g

Protein: 3g

Carbohydrates: 19g

Dietary fiber: 5g

Saturated fat: 0g

Sodium: 115 mg

Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina State University Plants for Human Health Institute and the Produce for Better Health Foundation, morematters.org.