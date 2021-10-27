Herald-Leader obituaries for Oct. 27, 2021

Martha Louellen Anglin

Martha Louellen Anglin, 90, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2021.

She was born July 28, 1931, to Leo Thompson and Polly Esther McGarrah in Moore, Okla.

She married her husband, Robert, on Dec. 24, 1948.

She enjoyed showing her seamstress work at craft fairs and making home cooked meals and desserts.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby and JD Thompson; and twin sons, Ronald and Donald.

She is survived by her husband of the home; one son, David Anglin and wife Laurie, of Lebanon, Mo.; one daughter, Pamela Shepard and husband Dwayne, of Bentonville, Ark.; one foster daughter, Leah Brown and husband Don, of Fort Smith, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Thompson of Conway, Ark.; one sister, Janice Hachtmeyer of Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Elm Springs Cemetery in Elm Springs, Ark.

Joe Harvey Davidson

Joe Harvey Davidson, 92, of Siloam Springs passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Earlene Hospice House in Springdale, Arkansas.

Joe was born on December 12, 1928, in Wedington, Arkansas. He was the son of Ben Davidson and Viola Kennedy-Davidson. He was the widow of the late Betty Place-Davidson, whom he married on August 18, 1949, in Siloam Springs and preceded him in death on February 13, 2013. Joe started his working career as a truck driver for Green Milling Company and then became a Machinist, working for Brand-Rex an underground telephone cable company in Siloam Springs. Though the company name changed many times Joe worked there for 25 years without ever missing a day. He enjoyed old cars, tractors, gardening, going to the deer camp, telling stories of his past, traveling country roads and working with his hands. He always thought he could fix anything with baling wire.

He is survived by two sons, Jody Davidson and wife Sherrie of Maysville, and Jerry Dale Davidson and wife Brenda of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Pamela Geary and husband Ted of Siloam Springs; one brother, Jimmie Davidson of Siloam Springs, one sister, Grace Davis of Siloam Springs; 7 grandchildren Leisa Conrad (Chad) of Gentry, AR; Jason Davidson (Alisha) of Stilwell OK; J.J. Davidson (Becca) of Gravette, AR; Jamie Davidson (April) of Hot Springs AR; Jerilynn Hosman of Hot Springs AR; Carla Talbot of Centerton, AR; Tyler Geary of Johnson AR and 13 great grandchildren. And numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will be conducted at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Patsy Ruth Halford

Patsy Ruth Halford, 90, of Gentry, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Ed and Opal Chastain.

She married her Ted L. Halford, and together they had one son, Blake.

She was the vice president of Decatur State Bank, in Decatur, Ark., and a member of First Baptist Church in Collinsville, Okla.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings, Darrell "Tuff" and Kenneth Chastain, and Jo Ann and Clell Chastain.

She is survived by her son, Blake, of Gentry; one sister, Shirley Mantz, of Owasso, Okla.; two grandchildren, Cory Halford, of Camp Shelby, Miss., and John D. Halford, of Chicago, Ill.; and one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Halford, of Gentry.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, in Collinsville, Okla.

Bobby Hugh Hill

Bobby Hugh Hill, 71, of Watts, Oklahoma passed away at his home on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Bobby was born on December 8, 1949, in Roosevelt, Oklahoma. He was the son of Robert Hugh Hill and Bertha Louise Miller Hill. He Married Carolyn Sue Corn on April 15, 1985, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Bobby was a self-employed mechanic that enjoyed drag racing and building cars. He was a member of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Carl Leon Ray Elmore and two brothers, David Eugene Hill, and Ronnie Martin, and one sister, Anna Ruth Lindsey.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hill of the home; two sons, Troy Leroy Elmore of Sandusky, Oklahoma, and James Thomas Elmore of Westville, Oklahoma; three daughters, Colette Lee George of Sandusky, Oklahoma, Betty Lou Elmore, and Bobbie Sue Hill both of Watts, Oklahoma; one brother, Jimmy Dale Hill of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; two sisters, Betty Joe Ramsey of Sherman, Texas and Judy Kay Jarnagin of Ninnekah, Oklahoma; 24 grandchildren and 10 great grand along with other family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Stateline Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 at 11:00 am. Brother Curtis Randolph will officiate the service. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

