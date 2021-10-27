JBU men finish second at Mid-States Classic

The John Brown men's cross country team finished second out of 22 teams Saturday at the 2021 Southwestern College Mid States Classic at the Kansas Veterans Home in Winfield, Kan.

Oklahoma City won the meet with 33 points, followed by John Brown with 165, beating out Wayland Baptist and Friends in a tiebreaker.

Jean-Benoit Merte led JBU with a 12th place finish of 26 minutes, 12.39 seconds., while Josiah Petak was 33rd at 27:26.61 in 33rd place.

Jadin Whiting placed 37th at 27:31.88, with Michael Capehart in 46th at 27:53.42, Matt Roehr 55th at 28:06.19, Jake Hagood 78th at 28:35.44 and Andrew Janzen 97th at 29:15.59 to complete the Golden Eagles' top seven scores.

Abram Gruen ran a time of 29:24.32, with Ryan Knight at 30:07.57, River Baker 30:53.50, Luke Thng 32:05.01, Parker Hale 32:07.64, Daniel Haefli 33:24.21 and Johnny Dunfee 33:54.04.

Women

Allika Pearson took first place overall in the women's race and John Brown finished ninth out of 25 teams.

Columbia (Mo.) won the race with 87 total points. John Brown had 267 points.

Pearson ran a time of 18:08.25, nearly five seconds in front of Wayland Baptist's Teresha Jacobs at 18:13.32.

It's Pearson's third top finish in four races this season. In her second place finish at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open on Oct. 9, she finished secont to Jacobs.

Elizabeth Brownell placed 39th at 20:14.75 for John Brown, while Lainee Stiver was 71st at 21:24.43.

Sarah Smith finished 79th at 21:43.99, Olivia Scates 84th at 21:50.82, Ryleigh Hale 128th at 24:09.66, Rachel Thompson 132nd at 24:17.18 and Emily Feaster 165th at 26:27.62.

Up next

Both Golden Eagles teams are set to compete Nov. 6 in the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships at Eldon Lyon Park in Bethany, Okla.