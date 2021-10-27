JBU music and theatre presents "Into the Woods"

John Brown University Music & Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning show "Into the Woods" by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, live and in-person Nov. 4-6 in the Berry Performing Arts Center.

Fairy tale worlds collide when storybook characters seek their "happily ever after" and then must face the unexpected consequences of a wish fulfilled.

Audience recommendation for this show is ages 10 and up. This is only to be used as a suggestion for you and your child. Each child is different; the decision to attend this show should be made by the parent or guardian. This show contains flashes, sudden loud noises, and mild adult themes.

Tickets are available online at www.jbu.edu/tickets. Seating is limited, due to the coronavirus, and all audience members are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the building.