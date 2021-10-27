JBU volleyball swept at Wayland Baptist

The John Brown volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11) on Saturday at Wayland Baptist inside the Hutcherson Center.

Paxton Patterson had 13 kills to lead a balanced Wayland Baptist attack, while Amber Daniel had nine, Tatijana Markic eight and Alexa Hinojos six kills and five block assists.

Lucie Mahelova had 31 assists for Wayland Baptist (20-6, 13-3 Sooner Athletic Conference).

Taylor Golmen led JBU (13-15, 7-9) with seven kills, while Delaney Barnes had six and Micah Fouts five. The Golden Eagles hit at an .085 clip. Lauren Cloud led with 13 assists while Morgan Fincham had 10.

Jillian Blackman led with 14 defensive digs.

JBU was scheduled to return to action at home against Langston (Okla.) on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. against Central Christian (Kan.).