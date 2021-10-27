JBU women have familiar look

The John Brown women's basketball team will have a familiar look to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Eagles return nearly everyone from last season's roster, minus graduated senior Taylor Fergen. And freshman Gracie Harris is the team's only newcomer.

"We're very familiar with each other," said Jeff Soderquist, who is entering his 25th season as head coach.

"I'm excited. We'll see how this goes. We've got a lot returning from last year. I'm excited to see how this group comes together."

JBU is coming off a bizarre 2020-21 season, shortened to just January and February and just 11 games due to the covid-19 pandemic.

And even in that short game stretch, JBU didn't play its first game until Jan. 28 with several cancellations and postponements. Due to practice regulations and other health protocols, it was difficult to establish any regularity with anything, Soderquist said.

"Last year, as weird as it was, we look at it as 11 scrimmages, a time to grow and I think it was good for that," Soderquist said.

But now things seem to be returning to form, Soderquist said.

"I think so far for us it's been pretty close to normal," he said. "We had a normal pre-season so far and practices have been normal. It's a lot different than last year with all the restrictions."

The Golden Eagles open the season at 5:35 p.m. Friday against Ozark Christian (Mo.) at Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (5-6, 5-4) return leading scorer in junior post Tarrah Stephens (5-11), who led the team with 19.4 points per game. Stephens was the 2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and earned second team All-SAC honors last year.

"We need her to be a leader," Soderquist said of Stephens. "The second thing is we need her to be in shape and be fit. She's had some injuries that have hurt that."

Soderquist also would like to see Stephens be more consistent with her 3-point shot, which she hit on 12 of 29 last year.

"She's got a good 3-point shot," he said. "She's got a lot of ability."

The Golden Eagles only have two seniors in returning veterans Marta Matamala (5-10) and Maddie Altman (5-7). Both earned All-SAC honorable mention honors last season.

Matamala battled through injuries last season but still played in 10 games and averaged 7.1 points.

"She's worked really hard this summer," Soderquist said. "I think she can have an outstanding senior year."

Altman started all 11 games last season and averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. She also finished second on the team with 36 assists and 18 steals.

"I thought Maddie was our most improved player last year," Soderquist said. "It all came together. She figured out what we're trying to do. She relieved a lot of pressure off Taylor being a second ball handler. I thought she had a great year."

Junior Lisa Vanoverberghe (5-11) returns as a versatile forward for the Golden Eagles. She averaged 5.5 points and can play inside and outside.

"She's improved a lot from her freshman to sophomore year and we're really seeing a lot of good things out of her right now," Soderquist said of Vanoverberghe. "She knows what it's like and what it takes. We're expecting a lot of things out of Lisa. I think she can help us. She's athletic. She can shoot the three and score inside. We need her to improve on defense."

Sophomore Natalie Smith (5-8) was the Golden Eagles' third leading scorer last year at 7.9 points per game. She hit 19 of 46 (41.3 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

"She's a deadly 3-point shooter," Soderquist said. "When she gets it going she can really be hot."

Junior Jessica Goldman (5-10) struggled shooting the ball last season, but has rebounded and is playing much better so far this pre-season, Soderquist said.

"She's got a great basketball IQ," he said.

Redshirt freshman Emily Sanders (5-10), who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, appears ready to take over the point guard position.

"She's got a chance to be a really nice player," Soderquist said. "She's got a good 3-point shot. She has length. We're excited that she's healthy and ready to go."

Athletic sophomore forward Josie Sisk (5-11) and sophomore Grace Latham (6-2) will also factor in the rotation.

"Both have got potential to be good players in this league," Soderquist said. "Josie is extremely athletic, hard-working player. Grace has length that we need in the post and is a good athlete."

Sophomore Leah Anderson (5-7), junior Kenzie Silkey (5-5), sophomore Elise Cone (5-7) and sophomore Megan Holloway (6-2) also are fighting for playing time.

All have made improvements heading into this season, Soderquist said.

Then there is freshman point guard Gracie Harris (5-7), the Golden Eagles' only signee from Georgetown, Texas.

"She's got a super quick first step," Soderquist said. "She's a good 3-point shooter, but she can get in there and drive and find other players and get them the ball."

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Tarrah Stephens averaged 19.2 points per game last season. The Golden Eagles open their season Friday against Ozark Christian (Mo.).