No. 3 Evangels down Golden Eagles in second extra time

The John Brown University men's soccer team built a 2-0 first half lead, but consecutive goals by No. 3 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in the second half pushed the contest to a second extra time where the Evangels would strike with the golden goal in a 3-2 heavyweight slugfest on Saturday evening at Alumni Field.

Junior Jacob Zamarron struck for his 14th goal of the season, and an Evangel own goal lifted JBU to an early 2-0 lead by the 27th minute.

Junior Oscar Carballo began the counterattack in the 14th minute by playing a ball up the right flank to junior Eli Jackson. Jackson sent a low cross into the box that found Zamarron at the back post in a dangerous position. Zamarron took a step to the inside after a MACU defender missed a chance to intercept and struck a shot to the right side, handing the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

The lead for John Brown (6-8-0, 4-3-0 Sooner Athletic) doubled 13 minutes later when an Evangel defender played a pass back to keeper Jeremi Abonnel. The pass was too hot and off target and carried across the goal line for an own goal to place the Golden Eagles in a dream position against undefeated Mid-America Christian (15-0-0, 7-0-0), one of the nation's six remaining undefeated teams.

After earning a foul in the box just three minutes later, MACU's leading scorer Rodrigo Alubquerque potted his tenth of the season from the penalty spot, despite the heroic effort of freshman Kyle Hix, who got a hand on the shot. The momentum carried the ball off the left post and in to slice the John Brown lead to one.

JBU outshot the visitors 10-6 in the first half, forcing Abonnel to make four saves on five shots on target, but the Evangels flipped the shot totals in the second half and extra time, 10-6, as the teams finished even with 16 shots apiece.

MACU leveled the contest in the 60th when Jack Price scored his sixth of the season after Rodrigo Ferreira's pass sprung him through the John Brown defense. Ferreira finished low from 12 yards.

After just one shot in the first extra time, the visiting Evangels needed just 64 seconds in the second overtime to steal the victory. Bruno Sperandio dribbled through a pair of Golden Eagle defenders and found himself alone with Hix and just 14 yards between the two. He struck a hard shot to the near right side of the goal, ending the John Brown upset bid.

With the win, MACU has won four straight over John Brown, while the Golden Eagles fall to 0-3-0 in contests that advance to the second overtime.

Hix made five saves on eight opportunities to fall to 4-7-0 on the season. Abonnel overcame the mental gaffe of an own goal and improved to 15-0-0 on the season.

John Brown was scheduled to play at Science and Arts (Okla.) on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action at home at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Southwestern Christian (Okla.) in the final match of the regular season.